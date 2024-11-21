This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Reddit is well-known as the social media app people go to for everything from raw opinions to brutal trolling, but unfortunately, none of that is available to many users at the moment, because the service is suffering an outage. Importantly, this is the second time in a 24-hour window that the service is inaccessible, following a massive service interruption yesterday.

The popular social media platform is currently inaccessible for many of us on the Android Police team. The popular outage monitoring website, Downdetector, also noticed a spike in reports related to Reddit starting at 10:00 am EST on Thursday. However, Reddit's own platform status monitoring tool doesn't have any information about the outage in progress.