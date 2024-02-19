Summary Reddit signed a $60 million deal with an unknown AI company to train models on its content.

This deal became known after Reddit shared the information with potential investors ahead of its IPO, which is anticipated to happen as soon as next month.

Reddit's monetization of user data may benefit the company financially but is not likely to be well-received by users.

Even if you don't frequent Reddit, there's a good chance you've used everyone's favorite Google trick, where you type something you're looking for into a search engine, and then just add the word "reddit" afterward to find threads full of valuable information like reviews and other user comments. With AI chatbots like Google Gemini and ChatGPT doing their best to answer questions directly instead of only listing links, Reddit comments have become a hot commodity in recent months, and the company famously monetized its API last year as a result, effectively killing off third-party Reddit clients. Now, it appears we're seeing the next phase in this plan.

Bloomberg reports that Reddit has signed a deal to allow an "unnamed large AI company" to train its models on content from the website. The deal is reportedly worth $60 million annually, and the details became known after Reddit shared the information with would-be investors ahead of its anticipated initial public offering. Reddit's IPO is expected soon, with some insiders thinking the company could go public as early as next month.

Generative AI chatbots have matured by leaps and bounds since ChatGPT's public debut in late 2022, with companies keen on training their offerings with the type of information found in a Reddit comments section — opinions, reviews, and first-hand accounts. Reddit had previously offered access to this data through a free API, but in 2023, implemented a new premium API system that effectively killed third-party Reddit apps and tools by charging for access to this information. In an interview with The New York Times, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, known as /u/spez on the platform, cited the growing interest in this data as a motivation for the change.

The Reddit corpus of data is really valuable, but we don't need to give all of that value to some of the largest companies in the world for free. - Reddit CEO Steve Huffman

Reddit successfully monetizing this user data ahead of its IPO is good news for the company and potential investors, but is unlikely to sit well Redditors — after all, it's their efforts, their comments and submissions, that are being used as a vehicle for profit by both Reddit and the unnamed AI company.

