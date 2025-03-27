Summary Elon Musk directly messaged Reddit CEO Steve Huffman after posts on r/WhitePeopleTwitter threatened employees of DOGE.

The subreddit was banned for 72-hours almost immediately after, and the offending posts were purged from the platform along with hundreds of posts simply critical of Musk.

Moderators are divided on the move and question how much influence Musk has over the platform.

Elon Musk's public spat with Reddit earlier this year wasn't just the normal noise on X. It also included private messages behind the scenes, resulting in subreddit bans.

A new report claims Musk personally messaged Reddit CEO Steve Huffman after users on the platform called out his behavior and blocked links to X (via The Verge). That direct line appears to have led directly to Reddit's moderation decisions shortly after. We previously reported on the 72-hour ban of r/WhitePeopleTwitter after threats of violence towards employees of Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk messaged Reddit's CEO, and Reddit acted