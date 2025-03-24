If you ask investors, Reddit is doing great. Its current market cap sits at nearly $22 billion, three times what it debuted at during its March 2024 IPO. Once a little-known successor to Fark and Digg, and a great place to engage in down-to-earth communication and meet interesting people, it's now one of the most well-known social (or anti-social) media platforms in the world.

From a user perspective, though, the site is less friendly than ever. The latest change — made with zero fanfare, as usual — now allows complete strangers to reduce your account's functionality for any reason they see fit. Now, if someone blocks you, you're no longer able to edit, delete, or even view your own comments, with exactly zero recourse for you, the person who originally posted them.

User-made content, corporate-friendly rules

And a general lack of transparency

The mid-2023 API restrictions caused a sharp decline in variety and amount of unique, interesting content. In charging potentially prohibitive fees for third-party apps to access its data, and entering a contract with Google for exclusive web search crawling, users of the formerly grassroots, text-based website felt betrayed, to say the least. You'll periodically run across claims like, "Nobody really left Reddit. After all, I'm still here," but the obvious selection bias rests on the fact that those who left the site are not, logically, around to chime in on the topic.

Reddit's block function has prevented users from further participating in comment chains for quite some time, which already opened up the potential for abusing control over certain discussions. The latest update to blocking not only stops a user's ability to comment further, it makes it look like they never commented at all — but only to the blocked user. Others can still see and reply to the original comment, despite its invisibility to the apparent owner.

Only the most recent anti-user policy change

If the altered functionality weren't bad enough, the change has gone mostly unnoticed. It follows closely on the heels of Reddit temporarily banning the r/whitepeopletwitter community after it ran afoul of US executive branch special employee Elon Musk and his underlings. More recently, the website issued stern warnings against users upvoting "violent content," but failed to explicitly lay out what is and isn't allowed. The punishment for upvoting certain posts seems to address the rise of vaguely violence-approving comments following the December shooting of the United HealthCare CEO and vast references to certain green-wearing video game characters, but the site's precise reasoning and specific topics targeted remain less than perfectly clear.

Once a decent place to turn for uncensored discussion and sharing of first-hand experiences, it's harder than ever to parse what Reddit posts come from humans in good faith, and what results from LLM prompts, content-farming profiteers, or subversive propaganda campaigns. While the block function's nonsensically Draconian changes might not affect you directly, it's never been a better time to delete your Reddit account and stop the corporate churn from taking advantage of your clicks.