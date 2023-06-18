Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
It's a summer of discontent running right through the Android Police podcast. Topping our show, of course, is Reddit's war on itself — namely, the user community it relies on for its success. We also watch the axe fall on more Google services with even more uncertainty ahead for its entire business. Finally, we talk about wood and how nice it looks and feels... on a phone. Dog days? Psh, who says these are dog days?
08:11 | The Reddit Chronicles
- Reddit blackout explained: Why subreddits have gone dark
- A popular Android Reddit app may survive the site's absurd API pricing
23:15 | All the Googley bits
- The EU threatens to break up Google over advertising dominance concerns
- Privacy concerns are keeping Google Bard from making its debut in the EU
- Google’s Pixel June Feature Drop is here with cinematic wallpapers and much more
- Google's a little surprised at how we've all been using Recorder
- The Google Pixel Fold seems to be having inventory issues
34:02 | Overtime
- My time with Motorola's new Razr phones has me rethinking foldables
- Sony Xperia 1 V review: Too much money, not enough phone
- Google Domains is dead, business sold to Squarespace
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com