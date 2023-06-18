It's a summer of discontent running right through the Android Police podcast. Topping our show, of course, is Reddit's war on itself — namely, the user community it relies on for its success. We also watch the axe fall on more Google services with even more uncertainty ahead for its entire business. Finally, we talk about wood and how nice it looks and feels... on a phone. Dog days? Psh, who says these are dog days?

08:11 | The Reddit Chronicles

23:15 | All the Googley bits

34:02 | Overtime

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0