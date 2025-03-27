Social media sites Reddit and X, aka Twitter, are both down for many users right now. Attempting to load pages on Reddit results in a "Server error. Try again later." message, while X posts simply struggle to load.

Judging by Downdetector reports, the problem began shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET, with over 32,000 Redditors reporting trouble loading the site at around 3:05 p.m., and over 18,000 X/Twitter users saying they were having issues at the same time.

The Reddit outage is affecting desktop, mobile, and search

An AWS outage could be to blame

A similar pattern in user reports with an almost perfectly overlapping spike appears to be ongoing for Amazon Web Services (AWS), indicating a problem with the web hosting platform may be to blame. Both sites have been linked to AWS for cloud services in the past, with Twitter famously falling behind on its payments to Amazon in 2023. Meanwhile, Reddit devs have said "We primarily use AWS but do leverage some tools from other providers."

Downdetector reports for AWS (left), Reddit (middle), and Twitter/X (right) showing nearly identical spikes

A fix might already be on its way

Reddit maintains its own status-monitoring website, which acknowledged the issue at 3:16 p.m. ET, saying the engineering team was investigating. By 3:48 p.m., the page was updated to say that "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results."

Twitter/X service seems to have been restored, with Android Police team members in several regions across the globe reporting that the website was functioning normally by 3:45 p.m. ET.