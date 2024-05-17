Summary The partnership between OpenAI and Reddit aims to boost ChatGPT’s effectiveness by integrating Reddit insights, potentially enhancing user experience on both platforms.

It also introduces AI-driven features for Reddit’s community and establishes OpenAI as an advertising partner.

Reddit's vibrant, user-driven content is invaluable for training AI like ChatGPT, offering deep insights and expert opinions that can significantly enhance AI understanding and responses.

Up until now, a lot of AI companies would train their systems using data from the open web, often without asking. This approach started to hit legal snags, pushing companies to look for more solid ground. Take Google, for example—the search giant clinched a deal to license Reddit discussions, both to enrich its search results and to improve its model training processes. OpenAI has now followed suit, striking a similar agreement with Reddit to harness its vast trove of data for AI training.

The agreement aims to integrate Reddit insights into ChatGPT, enhancing the relevance and context of its responses. In return, this partnership promises to introduce new "AI-powered features" for both Reddit users and moderators, while also establishing OpenAI as a Reddit advertising partner. Similar to Google's arrangement with Reddit, the financial details of this deal remain under wraps.

Integrating Reddit content into ChatGPT and rolling out new features could be immensely beneficial. Reddit's vibrant, user-moderated communities deliver deep, firsthand insights into a wide array of products and services, and they also provide expert opinions on various topics.

Reddit has been a goldmine for training AI

Reddit has been the go-to training ground for a bunch of AI models. However, given Reddit's widespread availability online, there are concerns about the reliability and accuracy of information from its anonymous and unverified users. To tackle these issues, Reddit recently introduced new policies that regulate the use of its data, specifically banning the commercial use of content obtained via its API without explicit permission.

OpenAI maintains licensing agreements with various entities, including news outlets. However, this particular deal with Reddit stands out because OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also a shareholder in the latter, a detail that was disclosed in a joint blog post on its website. That said, the partnership was orchestrated by OpenAI’s COO and received the green light from its independent board of directors, OpenAI says.

The timing of this deal is particularly noteworthy for both companies. OpenAI has just launched its latest breakthrough, GPT-4o, a model capable of handling text, audio, and images "in real time." Concurrently, Reddit has made headlines with its highly anticipated initial public offering, reportedly securing over $500 million in this venture at a valuation of $6.4 billion, as per Variety.