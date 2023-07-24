You may have dabbled with handy third-party apps for Reddit to ease your browsing and posting experience. However, Reddit's paid API has caused turmoil for many third-party apps, even causing some to shut down completely. But if you haven't moved on from the most popular platform for social news and discussion aggregation, you may need to relearn Reddit's essential posting etiquette tools, such as spoiler tagging your Reddit posts and comments.

Below, we walk you through a tutorial on spoiler marking images, text, and new posts using the Reddit app and website on your trusty Android tablet, phone, and desktop PC.

Before proceeding to the steps, ensure you have downloaded and installed the Reddit app. If you need the app on your device, we included the widget below this section. These steps are applicable to Android and iOS.

How to make a spoiler tag post on mobile

Depending on the type of post, you can mark an entire post as a spoiler, which hides a preview of all text, images, and links embedded into your Reddit post. Keep reading below to learn how.

Open the Reddit mobile app. Tap any subreddit. 2 Images Close On the bottom toolbar, tap Create. Tap Add tags & flair (optional). 2 Images Close Scroll down to Universal tags and tap Spoiler to toggle on the slider. Tap Apply. 2 Images Close Fill out the title and body text and select the Post button.

The only way to add a spoiler tag to a Reddit comment is to use the Markdown Mode method (utilizing formatting elements). This method allows you to block out part of your comment or the entire post.

Launch the Reddit mobile app. Tap any Reddit discussion thread. Select Add a comment. 2 Images Close Type >!insert spoiler reply here!<. Any words outside the symbols will not be spoiler-tagged (blocked out), so you can selectively block part of the text. Tap the Post button. The marked text has a bar displayed over the spoiler text. Tap the bar to reveal the text. 2 Images Close

Spoiler tags aren't exclusively available on the Reddit app. It is possible to add tags while browsing Reddit.com. We include the steps to hide text and images using your PC. We use Google Chrome in the example below.

How to spoiler tag a new post on PC

Like mobile, you can hide a preview of your entire post's contents. See the steps below.

Visit the Reddit homepage and log in to your account. Click any subreddit. Alternatively, type r/subredditname in the search bar. Click to move the cursor inside the Create Post box. Fill out the title and text inside the empty box fields. Underneath the Reddit post box, click the Spoiler button. Click the Post button.

You can mark spoilers using the built-in Spoiler button or formatting with a virtual language. We include steps and notes for both.

Select a subreddit and any topic. Scroll down to the Comment box. Click the diamond exclamation mark (Spoiler button). Type a message in the Comment box. Spoiler-tagged messages have a darkened background. To toggle off spoilers, click the Spoiler button again. Anything typed after turning off the toggle will not be spoiler-tagged. Click the Comment button. Spoilers on the selected text display with a black bar. Click the black bar to read the comment.

Selecting the Markdown Mode button opens another editor. Type >!insert spoiler here!< in this box to spoiler-tag any part of the text.

Following social etiquette goes a long way on Reddit

Marking spoilers on Reddit is only one step of the way to gaining upvotes. Like social media, you must learn the ins and outs of every community and club you join. Most moderators pin the rules or send guidelines before joining. But, for now, keep familiarizing yourself with good posting practices to prevent your Reddit account from being banned or having your karma tank. Many Reddit users will thank you later.