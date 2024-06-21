Using digital wallets has become the norm. We enter payment information into these wallets and use the registered payment method when necessary. Google, Samsung, and Apple have incorporated digital wallets into supporting devices but are mostly tied to their respective ecosystems.

You might have traded in your cheap Android phone for an iPhone upgrade recently and signed up for Apple Wallet. Like Google Pay and Samsung Pay, you can use Apply Pay (contactless payment) at major retailers like Costco and Target. It becomes handy when completing quick and painless transactions. But did you know that Apple Wallet includes Apple Cash to load up your balance? You can use Apple Cash via Apple Pay to send payments online and to recipients, similar to Venmo and PayPal, with an added option to create a custom payment schedule. Our guide discusses setting up your Apple Wallet for recurring payments with Apple Cash.

How to set up recurring Apple Cash payment

Before proceeding to the steps below, ensure you have Apple Cash set up in Apple Wallet and sufficient funds available to send to your recipient through a registered credit card, debit card, or Apple Savings account. Although you can access Apple Cash on supported devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro), you can only currently use the recurring payment option on iOS 17.

Our tutorial uses an iPhone 15 running iOS 17.

On your iPhone, open the Wallet app. Go to your Apple Cash card. Tap the More button. Select Recurring Payments. From there, tap New Recurring Payment. Close Add the recipient for whom you wish to set up the new recurring payment. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to choose the dollar amount of each payment, the starting date you want the payments to start, and how often you plan to send them out. You can also add a memo in this section. Close Tap Send. You can also tap the Send button (up arrow) to review or cancel the payment. Once you're ready to start the recurring payment, double-click the side button to complete your payment. You will have to confirm your payment via Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode. Close

You can also set up recurring payments through the Messages app by selecting a contact. Navigate to the Plus icon and choose Cash, then tap the Recurring payment option at the bottom of your screen.

How to make changes to a recurring payment

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap your Apple Cash card, then navigate to More. Tap Recurring Payments, select an ongoing recurring payment. Tap cancel or pause, or tap Edit to change any payment details.

Can you set up recurring payments for bills and subscriptions using Apple Cash?

Unfortunately, no. The recurring payment feature only works for Apple Cash recipients in Apple Wallet or through the Messages app. To set up recurring payments for bills and subscriptions, check the app or service to see if you can enable the option.

What happens if you run out of money on Apple Cash?

If you run out of funds on your Apple Cash card, you can pay the remainder using a debit card. We recommend that you make changes to your recurring payment before this happens. But if need be, you can also set up auto-reload when the balance gets too low.

Apple Wallet is reserved for supported Apple devices

If you no longer use Apple services and have switched to Android, there are similar digital payment services you can look into. Samsung and Google have their own digital wallets, but you can only use the former if you own a Samsung device. But if you're a Samsung device owner, let's say you own a Galaxy S24, you can choose Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet as your digital wallet. So don't worry if you've suddenly joined the Android ecosystem; plenty of options are available depending on your device.