Losing an Instagram account hurts, especially if you've had it for years. When hackers gain control of it, they can kick you out if they change your login details. You can no longer access your posts, followers, and other content until you try a recovery attempt and verify your identity. Violating Instagram's community guidelines is another way to lose your account. You don't get a strike or warning before it happens.

It can take days to retrieve your account, but it's a chance worth taking to get your followers and memories back. The faster you act, the better your chances as Instagram or hackers may delete your account. It's quicker if you use your Android tablet or phone, although a PC gives a wider screen. Here's a step-by-step guide to retrieve an IG account lost to hackers or deactivation.

Can you get your hacked or deactivated Instagram account back?

You can get your hacked or deactivated Instagram account back, but it depends on when both issues happened. If the hack was recent and the person hasn't changed your login information, access the account immediately and change it yourself. This way, you kick them out of your profile on all devices. It's best to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) afterward to add an extra layer of security.

When a hacker logs in to your account from a new device and location, Instagram informs you via your email account. The message comes from security@mail.instagram.com, and it provides a clickable link to secure your account if it wasn't you who accessed it. Recovering your account becomes trickier if the hacker changes your associated email address, phone number, or password.

You'll use face identification to get your account back. This method works best when your photos or videos are on the hacked account. Instagram compares the selfie video you took with the existing content and verifies your identity.

If someone hacked your account, you'll notice the following signs:

You logged out of your account: Typically, Instagram supports one account on five devices simultaneously. However, if you logged out of your profile, a hacker may have changed your password, causing the app to remove you.

Typically, Instagram supports one account on five devices simultaneously. However, if you logged out of your profile, a hacker may have changed your password, causing the app to remove you. You receive email alerts from Instagram: Instagram notifies you about information changes on your account. If you get them frequently, someone may be attempting a hack.

Instagram notifies you about information changes on your account. If you get them frequently, someone may be attempting a hack. Suspicious activity: You notice comments, posts, and messages you don't recall creating. Also, you may follow people you don't recognize.

On the other hand, Instagram informs you if it deactivated your account. You'll see an error message on the login page saying you violated its terms and conditions. Depending on the severity of the violation, deactivation may be temporary or permanent. You must make an appeal to reopen your account.

How to recover hacked Instagram accounts

You can request a recovery link or code from Instagram to access your account. Usually, the platform displays your phone number, WhatsApp number, and email address. It covers parts of them with asterisks (*) for privacy reasons.

You'll choose one of the three methods to receive a recovery code. If you don't recognize the provided information, the hacker may have changed them. However, you can use face identification to retrieve the account.

Instagram requires you to take a video selfie where you rotate your head to prove you're human. This process works best if you have pictures of yourself on the account. Instagram compares the video to the photos to prove the account is yours.

It takes up to two business days to verify the video, and it doesn't appear on your account for the public to see. If you pass verification, you'll receive a password reset link via your email address. If you don't, retake the video.

You can't recover an Instagram account a hacker has deleted. However, account deletion takes 30 days to wipe from the servers. You may be able to recover your account before that window expires.

Use the following methods to recover your hacked account:

Recover hacked IG account via email

Open your email app. If Instagram emailed you an alert, open it. Tap secure your account. Confirm that your account information hasn't changed. Tap Yes, it's correct. You may need to verify an OTP before accessing your account. 2 Images Close If your account information changed, select No, secure my account. Enter a new password and confirm it. Then tap Next to reset your password and log in.

Open the Instagram app. Tap Get help logging in on the login screen. Enter your email address, phone number, or username. Then tap Next to find your account. Close Choose to receive your link via your email address or text message, and Instagram sends it. 2 Images Close When you receive your login link, click it and reset your password to retrieve your account. 2 Images Instagram login email Instagram login link SMS Close

Recover a hacked IG account via login code

Visit the Instagram support request page from a browser. You may also open the page on the app when prompted. Select My account was hacked. Then tap Next. Enter your username, email address, or phone number to find your account. Then tap Next. 2 Images Close Choose a recovery method. Then tap Next. Instagram sends a unique code. Enter it into the provided field and tap Next. 2 Images Close Enter and confirm your new password. Then tap Submit to access your account. Close

Recover a hacked IG account via facial identification

Visit the Instagram support request link provided in the previous solution. Choose My account was hacked and tap Next. Enter your username, email address, or phone number to locate your account. Then tap Next. 2 Images Close Tap Try another way. Close Instagram asks why you can't get into your account. Select My account was hacked. Then tap Next. If you have personal photos on the account, tap the Yes option. Then tap Next. Enter the email address you want Instagram to send recovery assistance. Then tap Next. 2 Images Close You'll receive a confirmation code in the provided email address. Enter it on the app and tap Next. Instagram prompts you to make a video selfie. Tap Next to begin. Close Hold your phone at eye level. Then, move it at arm's length away so that your body is visible. Turn your head right, up, and left. When Instagram has captured your video, tap Submit. 2 Images Close

You'll receive a recovery email if facial identification is successful. It may take up to two days, and your account remains inaccessible to you until then.

How to recover deactivated Instagram accounts

Instagram deactivates accounts that violate intellectual property rights or community guidelines and showcase nudity or spam. You'll see a message informing you when you try to log in. Sometimes, Instagram may flag your account without reason. You can make an appeal for them to reactivate your account.

You'll need to fill out an online form, which the support team reviews. However, it doesn't always work as they don't respond immediately or at all. Though it doesn't sound hopeful, consider it as Instagram may permanently erase deactivated accounts after a long period of inactivity.

Appeal forms vary depending on the situation, and you can access them with your mobile or PC browser. Use the appropriate form with the steps below:

Appeal for IG to remove an intellectual property ban

Visit the appeal web page for intellectual property. Check the circle to show that you understand the instructions. Enter your full name and email address into the provided fields. Type your username. Explain why you think Instagram mistakenly deactivated your account. Attach photo evidence if available. Click the checkbox to confirm that you willingly filled out the form. Type your name in full to provide an electronic signature. Click Send.

Appeal for IG to reactivate an accidentally deactivated personal account

Visit the appeal web page for accidentally deactivated accounts. If you have a valid and government-issued means of identification, click Yes. If not, select No and fill in the provided fields. Upload your ID, then tap Send.

Appeal for IG to reactivate an accidentally deactivated Business account

Visit the appeal web page for accidentally deactivated Business accounts. Click Yes to confirm that you're recovering a business account. Fill in your full name, username, email address, and country. Provide a valid business document to verify its existence. Click the checkbox, then Send.

The same company, Meta, owns Instagram and Facebook. Even though your Facebook account has no relation with Instagram in this case, reaching out to the business support team may help you recover your account. Instagram help is limited to the knowledgebase articles and doesn't provide live chat with a human being.

You need a professional account that runs ads to access the help team. Also, this feature is only available in the US and select countries. You won't see the option to reach the team in the Help Center or your dashboard if it's not available in your region.

Several Reddit users and other platforms claim that you can request your local Attorney General to contact Instagram and open a case. However, most legal authorities handle matters not relating to social media account recovery. So they may not be able to help you.

How to secure your Instagram account from hackers and deactivation

If you successfully retrieve your hacked or deactivated Instagram account, now's the time to fortify it before losing it again. Here are some security measures you should practice:

Change your password

Usually, Instagram prompts you to change your password when recovering your account. But the process is easy if you ever want to alter it again. If you don't change your password regularly, hackers may use it to make another attempt on your account. Updating it logs you out of every device, which is good if a strange device accessed your profile.

Use alphanumeric and special character combinations so that it's harder for anyone besides you to guess your password. When you've done that, turn on 2FA. Here's how to change your Instagram password:

Open the Instagram app. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner and select Settings and privacy. Close Go to Accounts Center > Password and security. 2 Images Close Select Change password. Close Choose an account if you signed in with different ones. Enter your old password. Type a new password and confirm it. Then tap Change password. Close

Use 2FA

Two-factor authentication makes it harder for hackers to enter your account, even if they know your password. If you activate it, Instagram sends a one-time PIN (OTP) to your registered phone number as an SMS or a WhatsApp text. You'll enter this security code into the app to access your account. Delete OTP texts after use so that hackers don't intercept them and to free up storage. You may also use an authenticator app, which displays codes in short durations.

Here's how to activate 2FA on Instagram:

Open the Instagram app. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Close Go to Settings and privacy > Accounts Center > Password and security > Two-factor authentication. 2 Images Close Select the account you want to protect. Choose your preferred security method. Then tap Next. Close Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the 2FA setup.

Revoke third-party app access

Instagram supports third-party app integration. However, it's something to deliberate. If you use apps to grow followers and likes, the platform may flag your account for spam and permanently deactivate it. Also, scammers hide malware in them for phishing your login information and controlling your account. Follow the steps below to remove apps and website access to your IG account:

On your Instagram profile, tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings and privacy > Website permissions > Apps and Websites. 2 Images Close Under the Active tab, tap Remove beside an app or website to revoke access.

Review Instagram's community guidelines

Knowing what behaviors Instagram tolerates and doesn't helps you keep your account. Below are some IG rules you should follow. You may also check the full community guidelines.

Intellectual property rights: Post only content that belongs to you or content you have the owner's consent to upload.

Post only content that belongs to you or content you have the owner's consent to upload. Appropriate content: Upload content that doesn't display nudity. IG may exempt certain content, such as breast cancer images, videos, or nude sculptures.

Upload content that doesn't display nudity. IG may exempt certain content, such as breast cancer images, videos, or nude sculptures. Spam-free environment: Avoid sourcing likes, followers, and comments from social media growth apps.

Avoid sourcing likes, followers, and comments from social media growth apps. Fraudulent behavior: Don't post misleading content, such as fake reviews or anything that deceives the public into patronizing your business.

Don't post misleading content, such as fake reviews or anything that deceives the public into patronizing your business. Impersonation: Never pretend to be anybody else, especially celebrities.

Never pretend to be anybody else, especially celebrities. Hate crime: Respect everyone on the app, even when they don't share your beliefs. Avoid offensive comments about race, gender, profession, ethnicity, or religion.

It's never too late to start over

Instagram can be stubborn with the account recovery process. If they reviewed your appeals and denied every one, the platform reserves the right to deactivate it permanently. Afterward, you can't recover it as it's gone forever. The best you can do is to download your data within 30 days of deactivation.

This data includes your photos, videos, and messages. Instagram provides an option to do that after informing you of permanent deletion. If you have multiple accounts on the app, switch between them in the meantime. Better still, create a new Instagram account. You may not be able to use your old username, but you can try variations.