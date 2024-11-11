Key Takeaways The RedMagic 10 Pro design aims to lead the gaming phone world, with top performance and uncompromising design.

The phone's flat body lacks a camera bump, making it pleasant and convenient to game on.

Its top-notch performance breaks Antutu's record, and promises 2,000-nit full-panel brightness with no tricks involved.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is generating a lot of buzz in the emulation community, so it's not surprise RedMagic's doing its absolute best to leverage it all the way to the front of the pack. The design of its latest powerhouse, the RedMagic 10 Pro (and its enhanced Pro+ sibling), has just been officially confirmed on Weibo.

It stands to break not one, not two, but three records related to construction and performance. That's on top of the veritable host of premium features and entertainment-focused refinements it guarantees.

The fastest get faster

In the body of a beautiful, bright, bold, bezel-less brick

Link Image

Forget compromise. Forget punch-holes and islands. Forget uneven grips. Forget your phone wobbling while sitting on a table. Heck, forget bezels entirely: The upcoming RedMagic 10 Pro's design has been confirmed two days ahead of its official China launch date, and it's an all-around flat piece of equipment that is anything but featureless (RedMagic via Android Headlines).

In a world of do-it-all devices, RedMagic's handsets have always bucked the trend and delivered a game-tailored experience that enthusiasts love. Its latest barn-burner is no different, with an industrial design bordering on futuristic, and some choices that help it stand out in a sea of seemingly similar smartphones.

The first thing you'll notice about the RedMagic 10 Pro is that it's flat basically everywhere. There's no camera bump on the back to make things uneven, and there's nothing getting in your way of the powerful display. It doesn't just lack a visible selfie camera, either. Redmagic's latest gaming phone is poised to break the bezel thinness record — and, therefore, offer the best-ever screen-to-body ratio — with edges measuring a mere 1.5mm.

The Dark Knight and Day Warrior variants sport slightly metallic, angular appearances, and look great despite relatively pedestrian base colors. The Deuterium Transparent Dark Night and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing, though, look as futuristic as you'd hope from the cutting-edge manufacturer.

A gaming phone is nothing without performance, and the RedMagic 10 Pro has that in spades. Its upgraded sibling, the Pro+, has already broken Antutu's performance record, but that might not even be the most interesting part. ZTE claims these will be the first phones ever to offer 2,000-nit full-panel brightness, with no power levels or pixel isolation tricks involved.

At full speed, on a full screen, running full-powered hardware in full sunlight means two things: We can't wait to test its gaming prowess when it sees a global release in early 2025, and it had better come with a big battery.