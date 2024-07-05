YouTube isn’t just the most popular video-sharing platform globally. It’s also a multibillion-dollar business, and as such, it has to generate revenue. Most of that comes from advertising, but an increasing amount of money flows in from YouTube’s $14-per-month subscription plan, YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium’s primary perk is the lack of ads. You also get YouTube Music Premium, Picture-in-Picture mode, playback with the screen off, and more. And yet, the concept of paying for YouTube may seem baffling to many – not only due to Premium’s considerable cost and questionable value, but also because anyone can still, technically, enjoy YouTube without paying a dime.

However, after being a subscriber for over two years, I’d argue that YouTube Premium is worth the investment. It isn’t if you barely watch anything, of course, but as someone who regularly spends at least two hours daily on Google’s video platform, I can’t imagine myself going back to regular YouTube. Here’s why.

1 YouTube Premium is an ad-free experience

And time is too precious to spend watching ads

As many other things on the internet, YouTube isn’t exactly free. Sure, you don’t pay with your money, but you do have to watch an ad or two – that is, to sacrifice some time and attention. In the age we live in, these assets are more valuable than ever.

The numbers will vary from person to person and from country to country, but let’s assume that, on average, YouTube serves three minutes of ads per one hour of YouTube content. If you are like me and watch two hours of YouTube each day, that amounts to three hours per month spent watching ads. Taking that into perspective, I would gladly pay Premium’s fee to get my time back and not have my mind numbed by the same five looping ads for stuff I probably don’t need.

And you know who else doesn’t need ads in his life? My 5-year-old son. Premium clears ads from YouTube Kids as well. In fact, the day I got ad-free YouTube was when instead of PAW Patrol, my kid asked to see more of those cursed mobile game ads. If you’re a parent, getting Premium makes a lot of sense.

2 You get YouTube Music Premium for free

A Spotify rival bundled with your YouTube Premium subscription

YouTube Music Premium, which costs $11 per month on its own, is a Spotify Premium alternative that comes bundled with YouTube Premium. It offers an identical set of core features, including a library of 100+ million songs, music playback uninterrupted by ads, and the option to download media for offline listening.

And yes, I get it – switching platforms can be a nuisance once you’ve got all your playlists and favorites sorted and starred, but if you’re already paying for Spotify, you will be compelled to at least give YouTube Music Premium a try. After all, why pay Spotify’s $12 monthly fee if you can get your music – and a lot more – from Google’s Premium package?