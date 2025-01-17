2025 is off to an excellent start, and Honor is the latest company to join the fun with a new flagship, the Magic 7 Pro. The company unveiled its latest global flagship on January 15. It features a massive 6.8-inch OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerful triple camera setup, and a 5,270mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

I had a chance to test the new Magic 7 Pro for a little over a week, and here are the things that make me jealous. I reviewed the Magic 5 Pro in 2023 and was stunned by its camera quality and long battery life. I'm pleased to share that this year's flagship delivers a similarly positive experience.

5 The Magic 7 Pro is Honor's most refined flagship yet

The little tweaks here and there add up

As someone who has used multiple Honor flagships and midrangers in the past, the new Magic 7 Pro is the most refined and full flagship I've used from the company. Despite its large size, which is now considered normal, it's comfortable and easy to use. It's relatively slim and weighs less than other high-end devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It weighs slightly more than the newly released OnePlus 13.

Honor did a great job refining its flagship smartphone. With its 8.8mm aluminum body, it's not the thinnest device. Still, its delicate sides, with a bit of roundness, make it easier to hold and operate in one hand. The Magic 7 Pro has IP68 and IP69 certifications that match the industry standard, providing ingress protection against dust and water for up to 1.5m for 30 minutes.

4 A stunning OLED display

Aesthetically slim bezels that don't compromise on usability and typing experience

The Magic 7 Pro's appearance remains relatively unchanged from previous generations, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The most noticeable change is on the screen, not the thin bezels, but the curvature and roundness.

Honor has taken feedback into account, although it's not ready to abandon the rounded display curves. The screen is no longer as rounded as it once was, making it user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, and fully functional. Honor found the sweet spot, making this its best display yet.

While we're on the topic of the display, you'll feel right at home if you used other large-screen devices in the past. The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display is bright and colorful and supports 120Hz variable refresh rates, making it butter smooth for scrolling your favorite social media sites and playing games. The brightness tops out at 5,000 nits, making HDR and Dolby Vision content look stunning and immersive.

3 Flagship, inside and out

Among the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset