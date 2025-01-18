On January 6th, 2025, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced we will see an acceleration of Qi2 for Android devices in 2025, with companies like Google and Samsung strongly hinting at Qi2 support for future flagships. The wireless charging standard was introduced in 2024, but only a few devices have adopted it, including the newer iPhones and the HMD Skyline. It looks like 2025 could be the year Qi2 charging might finally take off, and here are the reasons why manufacturers shouldn't blink twice about it.

6 Qi2 brings higher charging efficiency

It makes charging cycles more consistent

One unfortunate problem Qi1 brought was how some devices didn't align well with the charging pad. This is because the coils built into the phone are not properly positioned on the charger; this can happen when there's a phone case or a loss of contact (trying to charge your phone in a moving vehicle). Having improper alignment can obstruct the signal, causing a loss of charging efficiency (loss of energy). Qi2 improves this and is said to improve efficiency by up to 95%. It uses a Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) based on Apple's MagSafe technology. It keeps the coils between the phone and charging pad in close contact while snapping them in place.

5 Qi2 has faster charging speeds

Gain less downtime with your devices

The faster charging speed comparisons only apply to Qi1. Wired charging would serve you better if you're after the fastest charging speeds. However, one of the growing pains of Qi1 was how slow it felt to charge. It was also mildly inconsistent. Qi1 charging typically achieved around 5W to 10W but sometimes dipped slightly below or higher depending on electromagnetic induction to transfer power, that is, how well your device aligned with the charger. Qi2 aims to fix the consistency and keep it at 15W, which might be double or triple what you're used to. The better it becomes transferring power, the faster your device becomes charged.

4 Qi2 adds flexibility and convenience

Charge your device anytime and anywhere

Part of why you want to do wireless charging is the added flexibility. Wired charging is still the most efficient, but so is plugging in an ethernet cable from your router — not every situation calls for that. Wireless charging is similar. Not only do you not have to worry about future wear and tear when using your USB-C, but you can set up your charging pad anywhere in the home as long as it's on a flat surface. Maybe you're working in a cafe with no outlets available; that's when you may want to break out your Qi2 charger and have your phone charge nearby. Qi2 brings options, and we appreciate that.

3 Qi2 brings adaptive charging speeds

Safety before everything else

Qi2 uses adaptive charging speeds, which means it doesn't have a fixed power output. No extra power is used to charge devices that don't need it. Charging your phone too quickly can cause overheating. The added heat can lead to battery degradation. Essentially, you prefer achieving a healthy balance for fast enough, efficient charging that doesn't produce as much heat. Qi2 does this by intelligently detecting a device's power requirements to get what it needs without compromising safety.

2 Qi2 could introduce more magnetic accessory support

Ensures wireless accessories are not obsolete

Given that Qi2 offers a unified charging standard, Android can access iPhone-compatible magnetic accessories. You can buy portable power banks, car mounts, stands, and tripods that support MagSafe compatibility. You can even use a new wireless iPhone charger with your Qi2-supported phone. It's a win-win, especially when other options already exist that are more cost-effective.

1 Qi2 has backward compatibility with Qi-enabled devices

The more support, the better

For more people to be receptive to the new wireless standard, backward compatibility is a must. The first iteration of Qi came out in 2010. According to the Wireless Power Consortium, over 11,000 Qi-certified products are out today. That's far too many devices to dismiss. Qi2 will work with Qi-enabled devices, and Qi2 devices will work with Qi1 chargers (note that it will work more slowly with charging). You do not have to worry about making any changes once you've made the jump with a Qi2-supported product.

What does Qi2 Ready mean?

Some manufacturers will label devices as Qi2 Ready versus having Qi2 built in. Qi2 Ready is a certification that indicates your device won't have built-in magnetics to be used for Qi2 charging, but instead, it can offer functionality via a case or accessory. Qi2 Ready is an extension that helps devices use Qi2 without the infrastructure. Samsung's next flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, would likely be Qi2 Ready, meaning you won't be able to use Qi2 wireless charging without the support of a first-party case. This option isn't for everyone, so be ready to check the label before purchasing.

MagSafe versus Qi2 technology

MagSafe is the basis for Qi2. Both can support up to 15W. However, for the iPhone 16, Apple has upgraded MagSafe charging to support up to 25W. MagSafe is more secure than Qi2 as a magnetic secure attachment, but they've been made with iPhones in mind. Fortunately, Qi2-certified devices can still work with MagSafe.

Paving the way to a wireless future

It is exciting to see Samsung and Google double down on Qi2 for their upcoming devices. But another hot prospect to look out for is the new Ki wireless standard. It adopts a similar philosophy to Qi, taking away cables and allowing users to charge devices on a surface. That's a big deal for kitchen appliances, especially when they require so much space, and having cables get in the way could lead to unwanted hazards and accidents. Hopefully, as more people warm up to Qi and Ki, wireless technology will evolve and become more readily available.