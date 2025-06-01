While you're out and about, you may notice your mobile data being consumed at a faster rate with certain apps in use. Not all apps are created equally, and while some can be blamed for unoptimized development on the Android OS, there are other factors that likely contribute to this issue.

The primary causes for consuming more background data include background app refresh rates, automatic updates, location services, real-time notifications (usually push notifications), and updated news feeds. Our list breaks down the primary causes of background data consumption while also highlighting hidden ones that can be difficult to detect on your Android tablet or phone.

8 The app has noticeably more background activity

Detect the apps that are naturally more demanding on your data