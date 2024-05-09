Social media is a bit of a mess in 2024. Facebook and Instagram are being inundated with AI search functionality, TikTok is on the verge of a national ban in the US, and Twitter/X has been — well, let’s just say that Elon Musk hasn’t exactly improved the platform since acquiring it in 2022. To users of these services, it would seem that people looking to connect with their friends and family while staying up to date on current events might soon be left without a non-toxic option. But that’s not entirely the case if you’re willing to look in unconventional places.

That’s right, WhatsApp — the popular messaging app — has been rolling out some features that seem like they belong in its other Meta-owned social media counterparts. Sure, emoji reactions on WhatsApp are a start, but this goes far beyond that. As a result, these features have made WhatsApp a viable option for those looking for a stripped-down version of social media that won’t devolve into petty arguments and cannon fodder for porn bots. Here are some of the reasons why WhatsApp might be your new favorite social media app for your excellent Android phone or computer.

1 Channels and Communities

A lot more than just messaging now

Close

WhatsApp has largely been geared towards person-to-person communication over the years, but in 2022, the service took a big step in providing more group-centric functionality with the Communities feature. This lets users more effectively organize groups and subgroups, allowing for more comprehensive communication. It’s not too dissimilar to Discord, allowing you to combine and communicate with particular facets of your life in one place.

That’s not all though. In 2023, WhatsApp also added a Channels feature, which allows you to follow brands for updates. In essence, it’s just a one-sided WhatsApp message in which a brand, like the New York Times or BuzzFeed, provides regular updates about current events, not entirely unlike a Twitter thread.

Also known as Stories on any other platform

WhatsApp, like pretty much all social media apps at this point in history, offers a Status update feature, which operates similarly to that of Instagram or Facebook. Post a picture or write an update, and your contacts can see and interact with it. It even shows up as a little bubble on your Updates tab, although the circle is, of course, green instead of blue or orange like the other Meta-owned platforms.

Granted, this isn’t necessarily a new feature. In fact, status updates have been available on WhatsApp since 2017, with the app rolling out the functionality as a response to Snapchat Stories, which were becoming increasingly popular around the same time. Still, WhatsApp is always improving app functionality, so it’s safe to assume that Status updates will continue to evolve with the times.

3 Calendar organization for groups

Coming soon…

It’s clear that WhatsApp is leaning into the social media element a bit more, as the service has future plans that will make your actual social life that much easier. Calendar organization for groups, for example, is a feature that would allow you to schedule meetups with users in your group chats. Granted, there is no release date for this feature, but these kinds of leaks prove that WhatsApp is more than happy to be lumped in with its social media compatriots.

WhatsApp as social media

Suffice it to say, WhatsApp is making a case for itself as a social media platform that isn't as toxic as Twitter/X, as convoluted as Facebook and Instagram, or as steeped in controversy as TikTok. Even better, the platform is owned by Meta, so there's a good chance that more and more features will roll out to establish it even further as a viable alternative to these legacy platforms.

Let's be honest, though, if you're getting sick of social media, it probably wouldn't hurt to log off and touch some grass. Because while the WhatsApp logo may be green, it won't give you the same feeling as a little bit of fresh air.