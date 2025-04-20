There was a time when phone manufacturers fought the 'thinnest phone' war. Smartphones were still in their nascent stages, and there weren't many groundbreaking innovations to showcase. Fast-forward to 2025, we're now in a world where phones have massive 1-inch camera sensors, huge displays with high refresh rates, and hinges that allow the phone to fold in half. Technology is evolving fast, and phones are becoming more powerful than ever. Amidst these developments, two of the most popular smartphone brands seem to be working on slimmer versions of their phones. While Apple's iPhone 17 Air is still rumored, Samsung confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

I'm all for more ergonomic phones. Smartphones have grown in size exponentially over the years, to a point where they can be uncomfortable to hold. However, a slimmer phone doesn't solve that problem. What could solve it is a more compact device. Reducing the thickness of phones that are already slim means compromising on internals, which wasn't on my 2025 smartphone bingo card. That is why I hope the slim phone trend doesn't catch on, and other brands don't copy it. Here's why I feel slim phones are trying to fix a problem that never existed.

6 Compromised cameras

No periscope lenses

Smartphone brands are pushing the envelope when it comes to camera hardware on modern-day phones. Along with larger sensors, phones have three to four cameras with versatile focal lengths. These sensors require a substantial amount of space inside the phone since they're physically large. Periscope cameras that are used for the extra-long zoom range need additional space for the lenses and internal mirrors. With slimmer phones, we may have to bid adieu to these luxuries.

It's not rocket science to determine that more cameras require more space, so the versatility also takes a hit. For instance, the Galaxy S25 Edge only has a primary camera and an ultra-wide shooter. There's no telephoto lens, and that's a big miss for a flagship phone that won't be cheap. Samsung would have to make this compromise to save space for other components like the CPU, battery, and speakers. If I'm paying top bucks for a phone, I want the absolute best camera setup, not one that cuts corners.