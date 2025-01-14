Our calendars have become more than datebooks. They are the command centers for our lives. Google Calendar has been the de facto choice for many, thanks to its robust integration with Android, other Google services, and free price tag. However, Proton Calendar is emerging as a powerful contender that prioritizes privacy and user control. If you are looking for a calendar that respects your information, it might be time for a change.

In this post, I go over the compelling reasons why switching from Google Calendar to Proton Calendar is the best decision for your productivity and peace of mind.

5 Cross-device compatibility

While Google Calendar has apps for iPhone and Android, its desktop version is limited to the web. Like other Google services, Calendar doesn't have an app for Windows and Mac.

Proton Calendar has apps on all platforms, including iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows, and Mac. If you use Linux or Chromebook, you can access your Proton Calendar from a web browser, making it convenient to check your schedule on the go or from a shared computer.

4 User-friendly interface and advanced features

Unlike some modern Google Calendar alternatives, Proton hasn't gone overboard with the design. The company focuses on simplicity and ease of mind. In many ways, it mimics Google Calendar, making it easy for existing users to migrate.

The calendar's layout is clean and uncluttered, allowing you to visualize your schedule. The user experience is seamless and sorted, with straightforward navigation and clear menus and options. You can choose from various views, such as day, week, month, or year, to suit your preference and switch between them. It supports several themes on the web.

In addition to a functional UI, Proton Calendar covers the basics (and more) in terms of features. You can schedule recurring events, set customizable reminders, and fill up an event with the required details.

3 Smooth integration with existing Proton apps

Most Google Calendar alternatives are standalone apps and don't work well with your existing tools. However, that's not the case with Proton Calendar. It's not just another separate app. It's part of a larger, integrated ecosystem to protect and simplify your workflow.

You can access your Proton Calendar from your Proton Mail inbox. You can check your schedule, create new events, and manage existing ones without switching between applications.

Proton's free plan allows you to create three personal calendars. It should be good enough for many to get started. However, if you want to unlock more calendars and share for your account, upgrade to one of the paid plans, which start at $13 per month. Don't be disheartened by the asking price.

Proton Unlimited unlocks access to the company's suite of apps and services, including 500GB of Proton Drive, Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Docs, Proton Pass, and more. You have ample tools to ditch the Google ecosystem.

2 Class-leading privacy and security

Privacy and security are the biggest reasons to ditch Google Calendar in favor of Proton's offering. Like all Proton services, Calendar uses end-to-end encryption. Your data is encrypted on your device, and no one has access to your data. It also stores your encryption keys on the device and gives you complete control. Your schedule remains private and isn't used for targeted advertising or other purposes.

Proton uses a transparent model with an open source approach. The company's code is publicly available for review. Independent security researchers and community members can verify the code for vulnerabilities. Proton Calendar provides protection and transparency that beats other calendar apps.

1 Easy migration from your existing calendar apps

Even though the Proton ecosystem sounds compelling, creating a calendar from scratch is challenging. Here is where Proton's built-in tool comes into play. You can use Easy Switch to import your calendars, messages, and contacts from Google. You can also import calendars from Outlook and Yahoo.

If you prefer a manual approach or encounter any issues with Easy Switch, export your calendar as an ICS file from any calendar. You can add public holidays and calendars from a URL.

Take control of your schedule

Switching to a new calendar app might feel daunting. However, the hassle is worth it due to Proton Calendar's privacy, security, and user-friendly features that Google Calendar can't match. It's not perfect, though. I would like to see a time-blocking schedule, support for a sports calendar, and the ability to insert files from Proton Drive.

If you want to switch to the Proton ecosystem, carry forward your Google Calendars so that your busy schedule isn't interrupted. Here is how to import your Google Calendar into Proton Calendar.