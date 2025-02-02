There's nothing wrong with the newest Oura smart ring. Many owners and pundits consider the Oura Ring 4 the best you can get. Plus, I'm intrigued by modern wearables, which inherited the innovation crown from smartphones. Today's capable smart rings represent that shift even better than flashy AR glasses, partly because people are more likely to wear a ring regularly.

If I were looking to buy one right now, I would choose an Oura. However, I'm putting off any investment in the smallest wearables until a few developments play out. Even the newest Oura, released in October 2024, isn't enough to sway me. Here are the reasons, some of which also apply to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

6 I'm put off by the subscription model

For both lack of trust and fear of commitment

I have no reason to distrust Oura's dedication to its smart rings. Its leading status and large user base hint at a long-term commitment to software support and customer service. But it's not a cheap device, and shelling out $70 per year is another pricey decision.

Furthermore, I'm not keen on supporting subscription models that keep creeping into everyday life. Development may not be free, but multiple Oura alternatives don't charge ongoing fees. Oura's subscription requirement feels somewhat of a holdover from when it didn't have real competition. The company might want to reconsider its model in the future.

5 The known construction defect worries me

It's too early to know if the problem is overblown

Source: Reddit user u/mistah_pitah

Notable reports of the Oura Ring 4 falling apart at the seams give me pause. Oura says the problem affects fewer than 1 in 1,000 rings. But that's 1 in 1,000 users so far. Some defective rings fall apart right away, and others take a few weeks to meet their demise. Several months after launch, I'm not confident the problem won't continue manifesting at a higher rate.

Oura appears eager to replace affected units. Calling in the warranty isn't always one-click levels of easy. One claim was denied because the ring broke during a round of golf. However, the company's social media team is relatively active and escalates cases when needed. Still, I hesitate when seeing a critical failure like the entire device giving up the ghost.

4 It isn't a huge upgrade over the Oura Ring 3

And the old one sees frequent discounts

The Oura Ring 4 on the left, and the 3 on the right.

Oura addressed some design issues in its fourth-generation release without making major updates. The newer one is slimmer and flat on the inner surface, but not everybody finds the change for the better. Improved battery life helps, but it only amounts to an additional day on top of the roughly four you get from the Oura 3 in real-world use.

With the Oura Gen3 often on sale, it's hard to justify paying top dollar for the refresh. That's even more true when factoring in the subscription price. At the rate the field is advancing, we hope Oura has some enticing changes coming with the next version.

3 The tech isn't mature enough yet

Today's rings don't quite do enough

Smart rings are only now inching away from "gimmick" status. While a far cry from the novelties early adopters reviewed to mixed marks, they're still limited. The biggest draw of a smart ring is that it's a wearable that people will wear most of the time.

The sensors must be a little more precise and consistent to win my investment. A generalized step counter isn't helpful in a hilly area. As much as Oura bills its ring as a fitness tracker and promises ever-improving activity detection, the automated tracking and the data it provides still need work for smart rings to appeal to the masses.

2 Oura's upcoming competition looks promising

Smart rings could have a moment in 2025

Ultrahuman focuses on developing premium smart rings like the Ring Air.

This looks like the year other manufacturers will step up to Oura's challenge. For example, the upcoming Circular Ring 2, which debuted at CES 2025, will bring an ECG with AFib detection to your ring finger for the first time. The Luna Ring 2 offers built-in AI voice assistant access. Neither upcoming model requires a subscription.

With wearables' burgeoning popularity and increased attention paid to novel sensors and functions, a smart ring renaissance could arrive in the near future. I'm not sold on investing hundreds when I envision having buyer's remorse if the next generation takes a massive leap.

1 Smartwatches are better than ever

More accurate and versatile than rings

Smart rings are neat, but they'll always be limited. There's a great selection of smartwatches, and they can do much more. The OnePlus Watch 2, for instance, costs about half the Oura Ring 4 and delivers considerably more functionality. Its tracking data and software experience have improved since launch, and we're excited about what the third generation will bring.

Big names like Samsung, Google, and Garmin are pouring resources into wrist-worn computers. Until smart rings level up their sensor versatility and reliability, their prices will remain hard to justify.

The Oura Ring 4 is still the one to beat, for now

None of this is meant to disparage smart rings or people who like them. They appeal more to early adopters willing to take cutting-edge technology's growing pains in stride. Smart rings like Oura's can deliver a useful real-world experience. But I need to see more to splash out so much cash.

Slashed prices could change my mind. If the latest Oura were $200, which can buy a great, low-cost smartwatch, I'd be sold. The next generation of smart rings pushing the envelope could lead to lower prices for previous generations. At that point, you'll miss out on features new to smart rings but commonplace in watches and phones. Maybe some innovative designers will incorporate all-day fitness tracking into AI-powered AR smart glasses, and we'll have a new unicorn to chase.