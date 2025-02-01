When cable companies like Xfinity started offering cell phone service plans, they worked like MVNOs, getting people to bundle another service with their cable plan. The only choice for home internet for some people is a single cable company. These companies often have networking equipment in most homes and businesses in an area, which they use to create a Wi-Fi network for customers.

A mobile carrier like Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO that uses Verizon’s network for mobile data. If you stay in your local area most of the time, most of your data usage could be on your ISP’s Wi-Fi network rather than on LTE or 5G. This saves money for the carrier and can be faster than using mobile data.

4 Faster data speeds on average

Wi-Fi hotspots boost speeds