Android launchers have been a thing since the launch of Android in 2008. The unnamed launcher that shipped with the T-Mobile G1 (HTC Dream if you're on the other side of the water) wasn't much more than a mash-up of a PDA and an iPhone. A few years later, after Android phones established a foothold in the market, the golden age of the launcher began.

Thanks to the current dominance of first-party launchers like Pixel, One UI, and Hello UI, it's easy to overlook that Android is an open source operating system, which means the code that makes it work is in the open and has been since day one. That means nothing is stopping an enterprising developer from making their own launcher and releasing it to the world, and many have. But is there a point anymore? Is there still a meaningful demand for third-party app launchers? Mostly no, but kind of yes.