When smart TVs were released over a decade ago, these web-connected sets took the world by storm. Around the same time, standalone streaming devices were released, making it easy for folks who didn’t want to upgrade an older TV to access popular apps like Netflix and Hulu. Like most consumers, I own more than one smart TV and multiple streaming devices. But what if I told you my smart TVs aren’t connected to the internet?

For years, I’ve exclusively used streaming devices, and there are a few reasons why I’ve stuck to this hardware class for apps, casting, and smart home automations. I also don’t want to give the impression that I think smart TVs are bad. This list reflects why I prefer one type of networkable device over the other.

4 Upfront cost

Source: LG

As an example, let’s say we need to buy an average-sized smart TV, and we don’t have much to spend. Chances are we’ll end up with a 50-inch or 55-inch entry-level store brand, which will probably cost between $200 and $250. Now compare that to the cost of an entry-level streaming device like the Roku Express or Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, dongles and set-top boxes that you can often purchase for as little as $20 or $25, especially when there’s a great sale.

The upfront cost of a streaming device is cheaper than buying a new TV, and it gives you more opportunities to upgrade your entertainment tech. Think of it this way: it’ll be easier to swap out a first-gen Google TV Streamer for the second-gen model (when or if one releases) than to replace a TV. It’s difficult to offload even a 32-inch TV these days.

3 Upgrades

While many of us would love to buy a new TV when a new resolution or lighting technology is unveiled, spending hundreds (or thousands) every couple of years is a bigger pill to swallow than frequent upgrades to a plug-and-play streaming device. There’s also a good chance some of the features on the new, bright, and colorful Samsung QLED at Best Buy are features you’ll find on a new streaming device (for example, new HDMI standards and new HDR and surround sound formats).

I also think streaming device developers can make more meaningful improvements to things like processor speed and network performance because there are fewer working parts. Think of all the wizardry it takes for an LED-LCD TV to create a picture.

What if you’ve been using Samsung’s Tizen OS smart interface or LG’s webOS? Neither brand makes a standalone streaming device, which means if you’re trying to keep costs down, you’ll purchase a streamer with a UI, apps, or unfamiliar features. Most manufacturers design these streaming devices to feel and perform as intuitively as possible.

Going from a proprietary system like LG’s webOS to widely available platforms like Google TV, Roku TV, Fire TV, or Apple’s tvOS software should involve as little learning curve as possible. I think most of these companies do a phenomenal job onboarding new users.

2 Failure rate

Source: Samsung

Once upon a time, I was a home theater installer for Best Buy. Part of my workday involved delivering and setting up new TVs and soundbars for customers. Another part of my workday was dedicated to TV repairs, which was a less happy part. I can’t tell you how often I’d get called out to a home or business because of a bad software update.

While one TV brand wasn’t more of an offender than another when it came to the phenomenon my coworkers and I referred to as “bricking,” a bricked TV was, in most cases, a dead TV. If I couldn’t manually re-upload software via a USB flash drive, I’d have to order new boards and parts for the client and set up a return visit to replace these internals. It was a nightmare, and I have nightmares about malfunctioning TVs to this day.

I’m not saying streaming devices are indestructible. I’ve been a Roku devotee for years, and numerous times, these gadgets have glitched out or stopped working. Still, in the long term, it will be cheaper to replace a Roku or Amazon stick than a whole TV.

Why do bad software updates happen to smart TVs? I don’t think there’s much rhyme or reason, but I experienced this all the time, and I only remember a handful of times when manually uploading older software worked.

1 Unique features

Except for outliers like Tizen OS, webOS, and Vizio SmartCast, platforms like Google TV and Roku TV are available for smart TVs and streaming devices. If you use a smart TV with Google TV built-in, you’ll have the same experience when using a Google TV-powered streaming device, which also means less of a learning curve. You’ll see this kind of TV-device crossover with brands like Roku and Amazon.

Some streaming devices have specific features you won’t get on a smart TV, even if it’s the same brand. An example is Plex, a content-hosting and streaming service with client apps available for most streaming platforms. Only one streaming device can be set up as a Plex server for hosting media: the Nvidia Shield TV Pro. Even though this Nvidia device uses Android TV (which Google TV is built on top of), you can’t host a Plex server on any other Google TV or Android TV hardware.

Not everyone wants to host a Plex server, but this is an important feature for me. It’s also a feature that isn’t available on any smart TV. If you’re on the fence about investing in a new smart TV or streaming device, write up a list of must-have features you can reference.

Try thinking outside the box, especially when it comes to things like Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, hi-res audio support, and smart home automation.

I prefer streaming devices, but that’s just me

When it comes to smart TVs and streaming devices, I think it’s clear where my bias lies, but that might not be the case for another individual or family. Maybe a small pool of apps built into a Wi-Fi-ready Samsung or LG TV is all you’re looking for. What matters most is prioritizing features that matter most to you and yours.