We've all heard that if you're not paying for the product, you are the product. The internet app ecosystem monetizes users through ads and data tracking. While mainstream apps are often designed to serve large platforms more than users, self-hosted alternatives flip that dynamic. I use open source and self-hosted alternatives on my Android phone. They're leaner, more transparent, and usually free from the tracking and bloat that are standard in many Play Store downloads. Here are the compelling reasons for you to make the switch.

4 Your data stays yours

Take back your privacy