Smart rings have been around for a while, but considering their compact build, they’ve been a niche wearable device with very specific functions. But this year, when Samsung teased its first smart ring at the Galaxy S24 launch stage, it gave the entire smart ring category legitimacy and a fair chance of going mainstream. Given how quickly smart rings are evolving to do far more things than they could only a few months ago, they could soon be your default fitness tracking device. Here is what gives these new-age smart rings an edge over some of the best smartwatches out there.

1 Wear and forget

Just like your engagement ring

Analog wristwatches are dress watches that aren't meant to be worn throughout the day, especially not when active or resting, but smartwatches, on the other hand, are. But even then, smartwatches can be cumbersome; that's where a smart ring could save you from the inconvenience of having something tied to your wrist during sleep. It's also true for intense workout sessions when you’re sweating heavily, making it tough for your smartwatch to stay in place.

Technology-reluctant and aging individuals may be less likely to wear a smartwatch for tracking vitals or using fall detection, which may be coming to many smart ring products soon. A smart ring can be a far more feasible alternative for smart elderly care without much friction. Whether you are elderly or not, these little gadgets blend in easily with your outfits without drawing a lot of attention to them, like smartwatches.

2 Accuracy Pro Max

A snug fit can do wonders for fitness tracking

Most wristwatches have an adjustable strap, but a smart ring cannot afford you the same kind of design flexibility — though I think it’s a point in the smart ring’s favor. Like a regular ring, you have to be sized to get a customized unit that is a perfect match. This snug fit ensures that all the sensors on the ring's inner wall are adequately in touch with your skin for proper measurement, which often isn’t the case with loose-fitting smartwatches.

And since these smart rings are designed to be easy to wear and are worn round the clock, their improved fit also improves your sleep tracking, which is often a sore point with other fitness trackers.

3 No screen, no distraction

Screen fatigue is a real thing, but not with smart rings

Technology is at its best when it works in the background without tinkering, or better yet, even realizing it’s there. Smart rings offer that kind of luxury, letting you wear a smart device that doesn’t demand your attention like a smartwatch screen does. Without a screen that lights up every few seconds with random notifications, you won’t be as easily distracted, focusing on closing your fitness rings (pun very much intended).

In this case, it is given that you won’t be able to access your stats on the smart ring at all, and you’ll have to rely on your phone for that. However, even smartwatches can only show limited fitness data on their screens, while more detailed metrics are available on your phone. So, smart rings won’t pose that much of an inconvenience, unless you need to check your data while working out, for instance, to tweak your exercise midway.

4 Longer battery life

Guess what happens when the device doesn’t have a screen?

A big perk of not having a touch screen that lights up several times a day is that the ring’s battery life gets a lot better. Without a display, smart rings tend to last for up to a week between charges, so you don’t have to worry about figuring out a daily charging routine and can get by with weekly top-ups.

The battery life is, however, quite subjective, considering the kind of sensors the ring has onboard and the type of tracking. If you have quite an active lifestyle or spend a good few hours at the gym, the battery is bound to die sooner. Nevertheless, you should expect a few days’ worth of battery life from your smart ring, which makes them quite convenient to use since you don’t need to lug around their proprietary chargers.

Going back to the simplicity of fitness trackers

Remember the time when fitness trackers were the most basic wearables, which often came without screens like the Fitbit Flex or had a small display like on the first Fitbit Charge? You can still get a few trackers that don’t have a display for a pure fitness tracking experience, but with the proliferation of smart rings, this new product category will flourish like never before. It will transport us back to the simpler era when fitness-focused trackers were the market kings before smartwatches lured people with their ability to do a lot more.

While smart rings have their own shortcomings, like they aren’t best suited for certain exercises and sports, such as weightlifting and climbing, they offer a far better product experience than a big smartwatch specifically for fitness tracking in all other areas. Since they’re still in their early stages, smart rings tend to be priced on the higher side. But with Samsung joining the likes of Oura and Ultrahuman, we’re expecting smart rings to deliver better value, and that’s when they’ll become the mass-market fitness trackers we want them to be.