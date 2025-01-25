The Galaxy Ring marks Samsung’s foray into the smart ring market. Its sleek looks, week-long battery life, seamless integration with the company’s ecosystem, and exercise tracking features make it one of the best smart rings. However, the Galaxy Ring costs $400, and I don’t think it justifies the hefty price tag. Here are a few reasons why you should skip the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

7 Fitness tracking options are limited

The Galaxy Ring’s tracking data is a hit or miss

The Samsung Galaxy Ring can track 13 exercises. It automatically detects them when you are moving. You will get an inactivity alert on your phone if you have been stationary for some time. The device also monitors your heart rate and tracks your cycle using the skin temperature sensor. You can review your health data on your phone at no additional cost via the Samsung Health app.

However, its fitness monitoring features are lacking since automatic workout tracking only detects walking or running. Its capabilities seem more limited if you do not have the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Meanwhile, its competitors offer a more comprehensive list of tracking options. For instance, the Oura Ring can detect over 40 activities, including soccer, cycling, and tennis. It is worth noting that the Oura Ring requires a monthly subscription, but you get way more features.

6 The Galaxy Ring doesn’t have enough health features

It needs to do more to catch up with the competition

Although sleep tracking is decent on the Galaxy Ring, it doesn’t support AFib or sleep apnea detection like the Ultrahuman Ring AIR. The Oura Ring provides additional features like stress resilience estimates, pregnancy and cycle insights, cardiovascular age metrics, and AI assistant. The Galaxy Ring lacks crucial features and falls behind its competitors in providing a better overview of your health.

5 The Galaxy Ring is pricier than most smartwatches

And isn’t nearly as feature-rich

The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $400, making it more expensive than most smart rings. Its chief competitor, the $299 Oura Ring Gen 3, offers a better range of features for a more rounded health tracking experience. Most smart rings also work with Android and iOS, while the Galaxy Ring only supports Android. If budget is a constraint, a smartwatch is a better investment since it is less expensive and provides better health and fitness tracking features.

4 The Galaxy Ring offers limited support for gestures

And they’re exclusive to the latest Samsung Galaxy phones

The Galaxy Ring only supports two gestures. You can stop an alarm or click a photo on your phone by double-tapping your ring-wearing finger and thumb together in a pinching motion. However, they don’t work on most Android phones. These gestures only work when paired with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and other Galaxy phones with One UI 6.1.1 or newer.

3 Find my ring doesn’t work on non-Samsung phones

Finding your lost Galaxy Ring will be a challenge

Your Galaxy Ring could be tricky to find since it doesn’t vibrate or support notifications. You can use the Samsung Find app to search for the Galaxy Ring if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone. It shows you the location on a map and lets you blink the indicator lights if the ring is nearby.

However, finding it without a Samsung Galaxy phone will be challenging. You can get the lights to blink from the Galaxy Wearable app, but you may not see the blinking lights if the device rolls under your bed or slips between the couch cushions. The Samsung Find app is only available on the Galaxy Store. Not offering an alternative option for most Android users to locate their stolen or misplaced Galaxy Ring is unreasonable, especially for an expensive device.

2 Many features are exclusive to Samsung phones

Non-Samsung phone users won’t have the best experience

Although the Galaxy Ring works with Android phones, some features are exclusive to Samsung smartphones. You’ll need a Samsung phone to view your Energy Score when you start your day and Wellness Tips throughout the day. Other exclusive features include Find My Ring and gesture control. The Galaxy Ring works best when you pair it with a Samsung phone.

1 The next-gen Galaxy Ring could offer more features

It makes sense to wait for the next upgrade

According to a report from DigiTimes, the Galaxy Ring 2 is in the works. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Ring’s successor may feature more accurate health data sensors, longer battery life, better AI capabilities, and more size options. The rumored Galaxy Ring 2 might be a better investment if you don't mind waiting for the device to reach the shelves.

There’s plenty of room for improvement

The Samsung Galaxy Ring can record your workouts, monitor your health, measure stress levels, and track your sleep. The device becomes less appealing without a Samsung Galaxy phone, as many features work optimally within the Samsung ecosystem.

The Galaxy Ring doesn’t come cheap, so I expect it to offer more health tracking features. Although the Ring has some advantages, like a sleek design and long battery life, a smartwatch provides more features at a lower price. But if you want a smart ring, you can skip the Galaxy Ring and wait for its successor.