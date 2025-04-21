Google did a great job with its latest midrange phone. A near-flagship device at $500 MSRP with a decent trade-in program and (for the time being) $100 in Google Store credit sparks my interest. Except I'm stubborn and picky. I can handle some tradeoffs, but I have limits. Plus, Google's next midranger could eliminate the Pixel 9a's minor shortcomings, and I'm terrified of buyer's remorse.

If Google keeps listening to users and making the right refinements, it could convince me to spring for the full-fat Pixel 10 later this year. As tempting as a capable, reasonably priced phone may be, I'm steering clear of the Pixel 9a and have my sights set on the Pixel 10. Here's why.

7 The subpar modem won't cut it

And a fully retooled Tensor G5 sounds enticing