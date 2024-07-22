Google is hosting its annual Pixel event in just a few weeks, and the company has already given us a first look at the Pixel 9 series, which will be fully unveiled next month. Thanks to plenty of leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, we've learned a lot about the upcoming Pixel 9 and have a good idea of what the new Google flagship will offer. So here are my main reasons why I’m not interested in the next Pixel smartphone and why I’ll likely stick with my current phone when the Pixel 9 series launches.

1 Google's move to a questionable design language

Is there really a need for a flat-edged design?

Source: rozetked

One of the positives of Pixel smartphones, especially since the Pixel 6 series, has been how good they feel in the hand. The curved back on Pixel phones is arguably one of the best designs among Android smartphones, making them much easier to hold for long periods. Even in Android Police's Pixel 8a review, Will Sattelberg noted how it fits comfortably in the palm. However, if the many leaks over the past few months — and even the official teaser — have revealed anything, it's that Google is moving to a flat-edged design with the Pixel 9 series.

All three models of the Pixel 9 series are set to feature a straight-edged design with the camera visor no longer running across the back of the phone. Instead, it will be an oval-shaped hovering module on the back. And that is something I am not a fan of. Historically, straight-edged design smartphones haven't performed well in terms of in-hand feel. They're difficult to hold for longer periods of time, and it was, in fact, one of the reasons why even Samsung added a slight curve to the Galaxy S24's design (for better ergonomics). But now Google is moving to flat sides on the Pixel 9 series, which feels like a backward move, not a forward one.

2 No TSMC-manufactured Tensor G5 until Pixel 10

Expect a big performance leap next year

Source: Google

All signs point to the Pixel 9 series being powered by the fourth-generation Tensor G4 chip, which won't be a significant upgrade over the currently available Tensor G3 found in the Pixel 8 series. Leaks suggest Tensor G4 will only be a minor upgrade over the Tensor G3, and will continue to be manufactured by Samsung's foundry.

Google had planned to shift to a custom-made TSMC-manufactured chipset this year, but this has been delayed until next year. The Tensor G5 is expected to be based on TSMC's 3nm process technology, which should bring significant power management and performance boosts — some areas where the Pixel lineup has lagged compared to other flagship smartphones.

3 Cellular modem troubles are likely not going away

Like every other Pixel out there

The Pixel 9 series will see a major upgrade with a new modem that enables satellite connectivity. However, cellular performance issues are expected to persist even on the Pixel 9, as Google will continue using an Exynos Modem, which is known for its subpar cellular performance compared to Qualcomm modems. While the leaks indicate the new Exynos Modem 5400 should provide somewhat better connectivity, we don't have high hopes.

4 Rumors of price hikes

Higher price doesn't seem worth it, at least for now

Pretty much everything about the Pixel 9 series has leaked, including its pricing for the European market. According to the leaks, the Pixel 9 will start at €100 higher than the base Pixel 8, at €899 in the European markets. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to start at €1,099 for the base 128GB model, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might start at €1,199, going up to €1,689 for the 1TB variant.

While these price hikes may not directly translate to the US market, it's highly likely the Pixel 9 series will see some price increase in the US, especially if Google wants to justify the pricing of the Pixel 8a. Given the rumored minor features and spec upgrades — and a design that I'm already not a fan of — I'm not entirely convinced that the Pixel 9 will be worth the investment. The official product showcase with the new AI features might change my mind, but I'm definitely not sold at the moment.

5 Pixel 8a made the vanilla Pixel 8 obsolete; Pixel 9 may face the same

Pixel 9 might be outdone by its cheaper sibling

When Google launched the Pixel 8a earlier this year, it made the base Pixel 8 obsolete. You're essentially getting the same phone in the Pixel 8a for $50 less. And I have the same fear for the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9a will likely arrive six months after the Pixel 9 series launch, and Google may give the 9a the same treatment, rendering the Pixel 9 obsolete. This makes me wonder if I should wait for the Pixel 9a release and see which smartphone would be worth my money.

6 Camera upgrades are likely limited to Pro models, again

Base model likely to miss out on that telephoto sensor

It's nothing new — Google has done the same for every Pixel since the Pixel 6. The Pro models get an extra telephoto sensor, and that's probably what justifies their Pro moniker. However, the Pixel 9 series is expected to follow this pattern, with both Pro models getting an extra optical zoom telephoto lens, while the base Pixel 9 will have only wide and ultra-wide cameras. If you're someone like me who takes zoom shots, the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL might be for you, not the base Pixel 9.

There's still hope until Google officially launches the Pixel 9 series

Despite everything mentioned, there's still hope until Google officially launches the Pixel 9. Specifications and leaks are only part of the equation, and we have often seen how software features play a more significant role for Pixel smartphones than just hardware, making me hopeful that the Pixel 9 won't be all bad.