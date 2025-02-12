Google Chrome has been dominant and the default for so long that it’s easy to forget there are other options. But default doesn’t always mean best. If you are looking for a more personalized, powerful, and convenient browsing experience, it’s time to explore the alternatives on Android. Among them, Firefox offers a refreshing take on the mobile web, packed with features you might not know you were missing.

If you were dismissive of Firefox before, think again. Mozilla’s web browser has undergone significant changes in recent years, competing with Google’s offering and surpassing it in key areas. Here are the top reasons to ditch the familiar and discover the power of Firefox.

9 Better aesthetics with eye-catching wallpapers

Let’s talk aesthetics. Chrome’s home screen, while functional, could be described as underwhelming. It supports Material You with rounded corners, and that’s about it. Firefox lets you inject personality with beautiful background wallpapers. It transforms it from a bland utility into something visually appealing.

However, I would love to see the ability to set a custom picture as a background in future updates. The current selection is limited to several gradient shades. Still, it’s better than Chrome on Android.

Beyond the background, the Firefox home screen is customizable. You’re not stuck with a pre-determined layout. You can choose what’s important to you, whether it’s quick access to your Pocket saves, a curated list of your most visited sites, or a clean and minimalist view with only the essentials. Overall, you are in control.

8 Ideal for tall phones with bottom bar navigation

On today’s taller smartphones, reaching the top of the screen can be a stretch. Chrome’s top navigation bar is an accessibility disaster. I can’t understand why Google offers a bottom bar on Chrome for iOS and opt for the opposite on Android. It’s a nightmare to use, especially when you open dozens of tabs and frequently switch between them.

Firefox takes an ergonomic approach. It features a bottom navigation bar that houses all the essential controls: back, forward, tabs, and other menus. This makes navigating and managing my browsing sessions more comfortable on my Galaxy S23 Ultra. I also like the tab switcher menu that pops up from the bottom, making tab switching a breeze. Firefox is also working on an update to launch websites in desktop mode on foldable.

7 Excellent extension support

Extension support is a major differentiator and a key reason many power users prefer Firefox on Android. Chrome on Android lacks support for extensions. This limitation restricts the browser’s functionality and customization options.

Firefox boasts a rich library of extensions and gives ample options to tailor the browser to your needs. For example, Dark Reader is a handy extension that applies a dark theme to websites. Bitwarden is a secure password manager that helps you generate, store, and manage your passwords. Similarly, ClearURLs automatically removes tracking parameters from website URLs to enhance your privacy.

These are just a few examples of the many extensions available for Firefox on Android.

6 Better private browsing experience

There is no fundamental difference between Chrome and Firefox’s private browsing mode. However, the execution is better than that of Google. Here’s why. First is the dedicated private browsing mode in the top corner.

You can open links in the private tab. Firefox also blocks screenshots in private browsing by default. What’s more? You can add private browsing shortcuts on the home screen. You don’t need to deal with a large widget to launch private browsing mode with a single tap.

Another privacy add-on is to delete browsing data on quit. It deletes open tabs, browsing history, cookies and site data, and site permissions.

5 An alternative to a Chromium rendering engine

It’s easy to forget that behind every web browser is a complex engine that renders the web pages you see. While most browsers on Android rely on Google’s Chromium engine (Edge, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, and Arc), Firefox stands apart with its in-house engine called Gecko.

Firefox’s commitment to Gecko is a win for users and the web. It ensures competition, promotes innovation, and prevents a single entity from dictating how we surf the web.

4 Group tabs with Collections

Like Microsoft Edge, Firefox’s Collection feature is a fantastic way to organize your browsing and keep related tabs together. It’s like having personalized folders for your web research, shopping trips, or other related pages.

You can create as many collections as you need, each with its own name. You can have a Recipes collection, a Travel Planning collection, or a Work Projects collection. The possibilities are endless. After creating a collection, it appears as a card on your Firefox home screen. This means you can quickly access all the tabs within a collection.

3 A robust Pocket integration

Although we are on the topic of Android apps, I want to take a moment to appreciate Firefox’s desktop app. It has a robust Pocket integration where you can save interesting articles into your Pocket account with a single click in the address bar (however, the same convenience isn’t available on mobile).

Firefox’s Thought-provoking stories section is powered by Pocket, where you can glance over popular stories on topics like quick-reads, must-reads, health, food, career, and more.

2 A handy reader mode to remove distractions

Unlike Chrome, Firefox has a handy reader mode that strips away unnecessary elements on a web page. This is incredibly helpful for long articles, blog posts, or text-heavy content you want to consume without distractions.

However, after experiencing Microsoft Edge’s reader mode, there is room for improvement. It lacks customization options where you can’t change text size, type, and backgrounds. Firefox should also implement text-to-speech so that users can listen to articles on the go.

1 Switch search engines on the go

Firefox on Android makes it easy to switch between search engines and gives you the flexibility to choose the best tool for the job. Instead of being locked into a single default search engine, you can quickly and effortlessly change to Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Wikipedia. You don’t need to navigate menus to change a search engine for a specific query. It’s a huge productivity booster for anyone who frequently switches search engines on their mobile browser.

Unlock better browsing on Android

There is a compelling case for switching to Firefox on your Android phone or foldable. While it’s a big change, the benefits of using Firefox over Chrome are clear. From the visual appeal of personalized home screens and the ergonomic advantage of the bottom bar to the organizational power of Collections and the seamless integration with Pocket, Firefox lets you browse the web your way.

It’s not perfect. I would love to see more widgets, extensions, and better password management. These are just nitpicks. If you want to explore more alternatives, check out other browsers that support extensions on Android.