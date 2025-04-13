Gboard is one of the most popular keyboards and is the default option on most flagship and budget Android phones. While it's easy to use and performs reasonably well, it can feel basic compared to other keyboard apps. If you're looking for a change, Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard, which integrates with Copilot, is a solid option.

The keyboard offers several nifty features that go beyond typing. Complete with editing tools, built-in search functionality, and some creative features sprinkled in, it can help you multitask, communicate efficiently, and have a little fun while you're at it. Here are four reasons why I recommend switching from Gboard to Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard.