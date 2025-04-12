There is no shortage of VPN apps, and choosing one based on your preferences often feels daunting. Compared to the household names of ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and NordVPN, Proton VPN flies under the radar. While these services cover the basics with robust security and the ability to mask your online identity, Proton VPN stands out due to core principles and features that align with my priorities. Here are the key reasons Proton VPN has become my trusted choice over others for securing my digital life on my desktop and Android phone.

Related How to set up and use Proton VPN on desktop and mobile Say goodbye to geo-blocking by setting up Proton VPN

5 Blazing fast speeds with VPN accelerator

One thing I've noticed about Proton VPN, even though they have tons of servers worldwide, is that my internet speed stays really good. When I turn on a VPN with other apps, things get super slow. However, with Proton VPN, it's been surprisingly fast and steady.

This exceptional performance is primarily thanks to Proton VPN's unique VPN Accelerator technology. It uses advanced networking methods to reduce latency and ensures data packets travel efficiently. This is a big deal for me, especially when I want to watch movies in the best quality, like 4K. With other apps, it's often a nightmare, but Proton VPN handles it without breaking a sweat.

4 Employs strong encryption protocols

Proton VPN has a bunch of security protocols in place. Proton VPN employs strong security measures to keep your online activity private. It's like sending your internet traffic through a super-secure tunnel.

Beyond technical security, Proton VPN benefits from being based in Switzerland. The region has some of the strongest privacy laws in the world. Proton VPN isn't legally required to keep logs of what you do online, like which websites you visit or how long you're connected. It's one of the biggest advantages of Proton VPN over NordVPN.

This gives me a much-needed peace of mind. I use a VPN to access apps, services, and content that aren't available in my region. Proton VPN shields my online activities from the local ISP and the authorities.