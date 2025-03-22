Purchasing a new flagship in 2025 has become more complicated, thanks to AI being the center of attention. Even budget options like Motorola have introduced Moto AI to close the gap between leading flagships and mid-range phones. AI is all the talk, but is it just companies blowing smoke, or has anyone proved it's worth the investment? In the last year, I've used Galaxy AI and Google Gemini (and a few other options) to see which one I liked and preferred to use.

Galaxy AI versus Google Gemini

Before going into a deep discussion about Galaxy AI versus Google Gemini, we should note that neither entity is that different. Galaxy AI is a collection of AI tools powered by Google's Gemini Pro, Imagen 2 AI models, and Samsung's Gauss generative AI model. Galaxy AI is more of an AI asset that's built into apps and features than one built into the entire phone (like Gemini). It's closer to an add-on than a competitor/replacement, and they often work together. But that's one reason I prefer Galaxy AI over Gemini: You can freely use AI tools without committing too hard on the AI front. As a result, I went deeper into why I preferred using Galaxy AI instead of turning to Google's primary AI.

7 Galaxy AI is currently free for the time being

It lets you sample it first to see if you like it

You can still use Gemini without incurring extra costs, but remember that the experience is more limiting (like missing features) if you only use the basic (free) model. Galaxy AI offers a lot less compared to Gemini. But that makes it less overwhelming to use. You can also turn on/off Galaxy AI from your settings, but once you lock into Gemini, it becomes difficult to ignore it. If you're on an older device with Google Assistant, Gemini will replace it (you can revert this).

Gemini Live is free on Android.

Samsung's try-before-you-buy approach is consumer-friendly. It gives you time to decide if Galaxy AI is something you need or don't need. Eventually, all good things will come to an end, as Samsung will charge for Galaxy AI. But so far, no firm date is in sight — not to mention that there are rumors that Samsung might not end up charging for key features.

6 Galaxy AI is optional

You can easily go about your day and ignore it

It took me a while (and I am still in the process) to warm up to the idea of using AI. But you can turn Galaxy AI on/off from the settings. Gemini is technically optional, too, but if you buy one of the newer Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 9 series, Gemini is installed by default and replaces Google Assistant. This means you will have to interact with Gemini either way. Galaxy AI isn't as integral to the Samsung experience as you might think; in some cases, it might be seen as more like a gimmick.

5 Galaxy AI's Instant Slow-mo is eye-opening

I miss less moments with Instant Slow-mo

I love taking dog pictures and videos, but capturing an excitable puppy becomes an entirely new challenge (she is never still). I don't need all the Gemini-powered tools to help me relive and edit these moments. The Galaxy AI's Instant Slow-mo is all I need. It fills in the gaps in the missing frames during video playback. Essentially, it lets Galaxy AI generate additional frames based on movements to slow down action-packed moments. It's not perfect, but it's much better than I'd otherwise get without using it.

4 Galaxy AI's Drawing Assist is a fun activity

It helps get my creative juices flowing

I love doodling, whether with a pen or pencil or digitally. Drawing is a way I de-stress, and I often use it to overcome writer's block. AI elevates productivity, but it should also be fun and experimental. Galaxy AI's Drawing Assist feature is where it becomes fun, which also helps with inspiration. I can create an outline of a cat, and the AI fills it in to be a cat. It's fun and silly but also a quick way to de-stress.

3 Galaxy AI's Note Assist formats everything for me

It doesn't need to be feature-rich

I always take notes on my phone instead of writing them down on pen and paper. I record everything, including simple grocery lists, Amazon wishlists, or reminders of what I need to do later. I have even gone about typing out elaborate notes. After a long note-taking session, one thing I despise doing is formatting. But it no doubt becomes necessary if I need to send these notes off to someone else. The Samsung's Note Assist feature comes in handy and covers all the formatting for me. So I can keep doing what I am doing without changing my habits.

Gemini does that with various apps. For example, you can tap into Gemini while using Google Keep, and it can do all the tricks that Note Assist can do. However, given how much I prefer to stick to Samsung Notes (or Microsoft OneNote on my desktop), I don't use Google Keep as much as the other two. It is still based on personal preference, but part of the idea of using AI for me is its natural integration into my daily routines; otherwise, why use it?

2 Galaxy AI's Transcript Assist saves me loads of time

Where was this when I was a full-time student?

I used to spend hours transcribing recordings into usable notes. This feature isn't as essential since I no longer attend full-time lectures, but I've learned to keep it on hand when needed. Galaxy AI's Transcript Assist feature transforms recordings into text transcripts, which can also be turned into summaries. It's convenient when you need to read a quick overview to look back at the voice recording for details. I can see this being incorporated more often if I return to being a student or sitting in a meeting where recording is allowed.

Gemini has a transcription assistance feature, but it is mainly incorporated with Google Meets (Take Notes for Me feature). If you're trying to transcribe an audio file, it also works with Gemini 1.5 Pro. None of these options are convenient for me. I value AI tools that work on the fly without requiring too much setup, which is why Galaxy AI appeals to me more.

1 Samsung's AI privacy options

On-device processing is important

I strongly agree with anyone skeptical about handing over data stored and processed on the cloud. AI threatens our privacy, even if it's being advertised as immensely helpful and an improvement to our lives and daily routines. AI should be used more situationally, and it shouldn't be what defines the future. But here we are, where most major companies are developing AI, which is propping up the future for hardware. Why reinvent the wheel with hardware/software upgrades when we can focus on new AI features and optimizations instead?

I appreciate Galaxy AI in this area. I can turn it off anytime in my settings and test its features without giving it too much data. Samsung has an on-device processing option you can access in the settings. It does come with caveats that it makes some Galaxy AI features function worse by disabling online processing. This is perfect for me because I don't use Galaxy AI all the time, and having this option relieves some of my anxiety.

Google technically has an on-device-only processing option via Gemini Nano. However, this is mainly available on newer Pixel devices and compatible Android phones if the hardware can handle it. It's also technically separate from Gemini, which relies on online processing for those features to work. However, my primary phone doesn't make the cut, so I don't even have the option to try out Nano.

Galaxy AI is far from perfect

By the end of it, Galaxy AI and Gemini are not so different. Galaxy AI on Samsung phones still needs a lot of work. It is missing Pixel features like Hold For Me, Direct My Call, and Call Screen, which lessen interaction with spam callers, while the former sends you helpful notifications and prompts to make the calling experience smoother. Some current features could also use some work, like Live recording and the new Now Brief feature. Regardless of your chosen flavor, AI still has room to grow.