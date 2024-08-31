I don't usually recommend upgrading phones after less than two years. Most of the time, there isn't enough difference to warrant spending more money after such a short period. However, Google Pixel phones recently experienced a glow-up, with Google correcting many of the issues I had with previous generations.

My Pixel 7 Pro still works fine, but I've seen worthwhile improvements with my Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I think enough of them might entice you to upgrade earlier than you planned. If you're tempted by the latest and greatest Pixels, let's talk about the five significant upgrades I've noticed between the two devices.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

1 Battery life and charging

It's much faster

Pixel devices have struggled with battery life since the early days of Tensor. My Google Pixel 6 battery drained so quickly that I expected to see electrolyte fluid coming out of the charging port. The Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2, hasn't been awful, and I get about six hours of screen time with a single charge. However, Google did plenty of optimizing, and I get over eight hours of screen time with my Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's the difference between needing to top off before a night out or having enough battery to last the entire day.

When it comes time to recharge, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has the advantage, as the Pixel 7 Pro includes Google's wired charging speed (23W). The Pixel 9 Pro XL doesn't set any land-speed records at 45W, but it's a noticeable upgrade, meaning you aren't stuck if you forget to plug in your Pixel overnight.

2 Tensor G4 and modem improvements

No more random disconnections

It's impossible to highlight the Pixel 9 Pro XL's battery life improvements without discussing the Tensor G4's upgrades. It's more power-efficient than previous generations and also more heat-efficient, thanks in part to its vapor chamber cooling system. I didn't experience much overheating with the Pixel 8 Pro running a Tensor G3, but I haven't had any heating issues with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It's been excellent.

Pixel 7 Pro users will also enjoy the Pixel 9 Pro XL's improved modem. I remember times when my Pixel 7 Pro would sit like a lost puppy when I was outside the 5G signal range, refusing to switch to 4G LTE like every other phone. I've had no issues with coverage and speed on my Pixel 9 Pro XL, alleviating the frustration I experienced with older Pixel phones.

3 Super Actua display

I can see clearly now

I must be fair to the Pixel 7 Pro. Its display isn't bad. It was brighter than previous generations, putting devices like the Pixel 4 XL to shame. However, it's nothing compared to Google's fantastic improvements with the Super Actua panels. While you'll rarely use the Pixel 9 Pro XL's full 3,000 nits of brightness, viewing a Pixel panel that can run at 75% brightness and be viewable outdoors is refreshing. If you decide to upgrade, your retinas will thank you.

4 Gemini Nano

AI is starting to get good

Google's been better than expected, trickling down AI features to older Pixel hardware. Circle to Search is slated for the Pixel 7 Pro, and Gemini Live is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers as far back as the Pixel 6. However, Google almost didn't bring Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8, and it's clear the company considers older hardware (even the Tensor G2) a limitation. The Pixel 7 Pro has enough RAM, but I wouldn't expect the latest and greatest AI advancements to port over.

Meanwhile, my AI experience on the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been excellent. I've used Gemini Live more than I thought I would. It's welcome to see AI move from the abstract into practical user experience enhancements. Google's AI tools are snappy on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with Tensor G4 showing off its added horsepower over previous generations. With 16GB of RAM available, you can be confident more Gemini Nano features will roll out to your Pixel 9 Pro XL for years to come.

5 Software support

More years, more features

I was thrilled when Google moved to seven years of software support. Extended software support brings several benefits to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even if you don't keep your phone for seven years, it'll fetch more when it's time to resell. It also holds Google accountable for longer. The company must at least port and optimize new features and software to its older phones. The Pixel 7 Pro isn't running out of support tomorrow, but resetting the clock and getting yourself the Pixel software extras we know and love for a little longer is not a bad idea.

I would be tempted

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's improvements don't stop at this list. The fingerprint sensor deserves an honorable mention, as it's much faster and more reliable than the one fitted to the Pixel 7 Pro. No more pressing your thumb and hoping it'll read. The build quality also feels more refined, like a finished design. It's also worth noting these improvements have come to the smaller Google Pixel 9 Pro device.

Don't get me wrong, the Pixel 7 Pro is still fantastic. So, keep your phone if you're happy with it, it's still in software support, and runs well. However, if you have the means, you'll notice material upgrades to the Pixel 9 Pro XL that offer an ointment for the various Pixel ailments fans have dealt with for years.