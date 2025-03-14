What the 'e' in iPhone 16e stands for is anybody's guess, as Apple doesn't have an official meaning. While the meaning is open to interpretation, there is no ambiguity in what the iPhone 16e wants to achieve: cement the brand name as a formidable player in the budget segment. This puts the iPhone 16e in competition with the OnePlus 13R, one of the best budget Android phones. It provides more value, and these are the five reasons why I think so.

5 High refresh rate and bigger display

The numbers speak for themselves