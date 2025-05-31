We have relied on familiar names like Google Keep, OneNote, and Evernote for years to capture our thoughts, organize our ideas, and manage information. However, as my needs grew, I wanted a solution that wasn't only about capturing, but also about understanding, connecting, and leveraging my knowledge in ways these tools can't.

When I came across Google's NotebookLM tool, I didn't jump initially due to the lack of mobile apps. Now that NotebookLM mobile apps are available on Android and iPhone, I decided to give it an honest shot and came away impressed. Here's why I think NotebookLM is poised to redefine how we interact with our information.

5 NotebookLM is more than a note-taking tool

When I first heard about NotebookLM, my thought was, "Great, another note-taking app from Google that will disappear in a year or two." However, there is a fundamental difference between NotebookLM and other standard tools. It's more of a personal research assistant powered by my content.

Unlike OneNote, I don't just store my meeting notes, research papers, and interview transcripts. I feed them to NotebookLM, and it understands them. I can ask it questions about a document I barely skimmed, and it provides answers in no time. This has been incredibly helpful in learning new concepts.

I wanted to learn about the basics of self-hosting. I took several YouTube videos, Docker documentations, and web articles around self-hosting and uploaded everything to my NotebookLM account.

I can now ask it questions, such as "What are the popular Docker containers?" "Which devices can I use for self-hosting?" and more, and get answers from the added sources. It is also smart enough to suggest more questions at the bottom to learn more about the topic.