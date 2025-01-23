The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's top flagship of 2025, showcasing the best of what the company has to offer this year. Despite owning nearly every major Galaxy flagship since the original Galaxy S, I won't be upgrading to the S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is not a bad phone. It will likely rank among the best all-around flagships of 2025. However, Samsung's latest offering brings too few improvements to make it a compelling upgrade over its previous flagship models.

5 No meaningful camera improvements

Samsung needs to up its game in the camera department

The Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with almost the same camera system as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The only notable upgrade is the switch from a 12MP to a 50MP sensor for the ultrawide. It was the same case with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which packed almost the same cameras as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, only swapping the 10x 10MP periscope shooter with a bigger 50MP 5x sensor.

Samsung has used the same primary 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor across three generations of its flagship Galaxy phone. Even the tiny 10MP 3x telephoto shooter is unchanged. Any image quality improvements over the last few years stem from processing improvements and a faster ISP.

The problem is that better image processing cannot make up for an older or smaller sensor. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 200MP primary camera packs a lot of pixels, it has a sensor size of 1/1.3-inch. For comparison, most 'Ultra' flagships launched in 2024 featured a 1-inch type primary camera, offering better dynamic range and bokeh.

Similarly, the 10MP 3x telephoto shooter measures 1/3.52 inches, smaller than the 3x shooter on other camera-centric flagships. The small size means it's best to avoid using the 3x shooter in low-light scenarios due to its limited light intake capabilities.

After using the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Oppo Find X8 Pro, I stopped carrying the Galaxy S23 Ultra for its cameras. The Galaxy S25 brings no major improvements on the camera front to change this.

4 Slow charging speeds

45W is not cutting it anymore

The Galaxy S25 Ultra retains the same 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speed as the S24 Ultra. With the battery capacity unchanged, Samsung's newest flagship should take around an hour for a full charge, while a 30-minute charge should replenish the empty cell to nearly 70%.

While this might sound impressive, it pales compared to other Android phones. Even with a larger 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 charges from 0 to 100% in approximately 43 minutes, while a quick 15-minute charge can boost the battery to 55%. Plus, the bigger cell means the OnePlus 13 will last longer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra for most users. The wireless charging times are even worse, with the speed remaining unchanged for over half a decade.

The only meaningful improvement on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is support for Qi2, bringing MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging. However, the catch is that the phone only supports the magnetic wireless charging mechanism when used with a Qi2-ready case.

3 Most new Gemini features are coming to all Android phones

Not much is Samsung-exclusive

Google is debuting new Gemini capabilities with the Galaxy S25. The biggest highlight is the ability to chain multiple actions across apps and services. You can ask Gemini to open Gmail and draft an email about an important upcoming event. Or you can ask the AI-powered assistant to open Google Maps, look for nearby restaurants, and draft a text in Google Messages.

This Gemini improvement will be available on all Android devices, not just the Galaxy S25 series. Similarly, adding images, files, and YouTube videos to a Gemini Live conversation will be available on the Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 9 series. Even the shortcut to access Gemini by long pressing the power button will be available on all Samsung devices.

There's no Gemini feature exclusive to the Galaxy S25 that is compelling enough to make me ditch the Galaxy S23 Ultra and upgrade to it.

2 The S Pen is not that useful

It has its benefits, but it is not for me

After using various Ultra Samsung flagships over the years, I realized the S Pen is not for me. While it is useful, especially for quickly taking notes and doodling, it has limited benefits and is not worth the compromises.

I use the S Pen on my Galaxy S23 Ultra about once a month. Even then, I use it as a remote shutter button when using the Camera app. Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra is switching to a passive S Pen, this functionality is no longer supported.

For artists and creators, the S Pen might be a valuable tool. But I believe, like me, most Galaxy S users do not find much use of the stylus after the initial few weeks.

Due to the S Pen, all Samsung Ultra flagships feature a squarish, sharp corner, which makes them hard to use with one hand as they dig into your palm. The Galaxy S25 Ultra solves this pain point by switching to rounded corners, improving ergonomics. However, this change alone does not make the S Pen more useful and is not compelling enough to upgrade to Samsung's newest flagship.

Samsung should consider ditching the S Pen and using the additional space to pack a bigger battery or better cameras on its future Ultra flagships.

1 No new breakthrough features

Samsung's newest flagship lacks innovation

Back in the day, Samsung was known for its relentless innovation. It was one of the first Android manufacturers to launch a phone with a 10x optical zoom camera and consistently equipped its devices with the best OLED panels. However, the current Samsung feels like a shell of its former self, only introducing iterative hardware upgrades on its flagship phones every year.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra builds on the S24 Ultra with the usual yearly upgrades but doesn't offer any breakthrough features. It was the same with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which packed modest improvements over the S23 Ultra.

There are software improvements, with One UI 7 introducing a major redesign of Samsung's software experience and new Galaxy AI features. However, most of the changes will make their way to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra.

While Samsung's innovation seems to have plateaued, other Android manufacturers are pushing boundaries and innovating in every possible aspect. They are launching phones with floating telephoto macro cameras, a big 1-inch type primary sensor, a 200MP periscope shooter, faster wired and wireless charging speeds, and beefier silicon-carbide batteries.

Despite being the world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung's best phone of 2025 lacks all these features.

Samsung needs to do better with its flagships

As a long-time Galaxy user, I feel Samsung is resting on its laurels. It relies on its marketing and distribution reach to sell its phones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra does not significantly improve upon its predecessor to make it stand out, and it left us unimpressed. The company followed a similar strategy with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which only included minor upgrades over its predecessor.

Samsung is aware of its lack of innovation and has publicly apologized for it. However, an apology isn't enough. The company needs to take action and let its products speak for themselves. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was an opportunity for Samsung to prove this, but it failed to introduce anything new to change the narrative.