When it comes to a truly integrated and productive ecosystem, Microsoft is quietly pulling ahead of Google. While the search giant often grabs headlines with Gemini and minimalistic apps, the Windows maker has been building a more powerful and user-friendly ecosystem. From apps that work flawlessly across all devices to productivity powerhouses like OneNote and To-Do, Microsoft offers a cohesive experience on the desktop and Android.

When you add OneDrive's superior cloud storage (take that, Google Drive!) and rock-solid integration with Windows, you have a compelling case for switching teams (no pun intended).

5 Native apps on all the platforms

Unlike Google's reliance on web-based apps for desktops, Microsoft offers truly native apps on Windows and Mac. While these web-based apps work just fine, they don't match native solutions. Microsoft's apps are designed for each operating system and deliver smoother performance, faster loading times, and better integration with the device hardware (Apple Silicon compatible).

You may not notice immediate performance differences from day one. But when you deal with large databases with complex formulas or a presentation with dozens of graphics-heavy slides, you will notice butter-smooth scrolling and navigation on native apps compared to its web rivals.

I also want to give a shoutout to the Microsoft 365 mobile app. In addition to offering the usual tools like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, it is a secret weapon for anyone who works with PDFs on the go. It's packed with features that eliminate the need for a separate PDF editor.

4 Microsoft's productivity apps are feature-packed

Although Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are feature-packed and rival Microsoft's solutions, Keep Notes and Tasks don't match OneNote and To-Do. OneNote is a different beast. It's a full-fledged digital notebook that captures everything: text, images, audio, video, handwritten notes, web clippings, and more.

You can organize your notes in notebooks, sections, and pages, use the web extension to save interesting facts from articles, explore drawing tools, perform math calculations, and do more than the barebone Keep Notes.

Microsoft To Do is a sleek, simple task manager that blows Google Tasks out of the water. The software giant is also a step ahead with tools like Loop and Lists. The former is a new collaborative tool from Microsoft with a modern block editor, advanced databases, robust templates gallery, and more. It takes on established players like Notion and Capacities to build personal knowledge management.

Microsoft Lists takes the simple concept of a list and supercharges it. It's ideal for tracking everything from inventory and project tasks to event attendees and customer contacts. It's a productivity hero you never knew you needed.

3 Google Drive is no match to OneDrive

Source: mockup.photos

Whether you are in the Google, Microsoft, Apple, or Proton ecosystem, a cloud storage service is essential for keeping your notes, files, spreadsheets, media, and more in a central place. Speaking of the two software giants, OneDrive is miles ahead of Google Drive. Here is why.

OneDrive offers a dedicated gallery view to check your uploaded files. You can create albums, find your memories via tags and places, and mark special memories as favorites for easy access. Microsoft nailed the UI and UX with the recent makeover on Android and iPhone. A built-in PDF scanner saves documents, files, and visiting cards to your OneDrive account.

Security and privacy are where OneDrive shines over Google Drive. You can use the Personal Vault add-on to save your confidential files and keep them away from prying eyes. OneDrive adds an extra layer of security to such files. You can add a password or expiration date to links when you share files. These options remain absent on Google Drive, which is a shame.

2 Robust integration with the Windows operating system

Source: Microsoft

I use an HP Spectre x360 in my workflow. Being a Windows PC, it has a flawless integration with the company's apps and services. For example, I can access my recent Word, PowerPoint, Excel, or OneNote files from the Windows Start Menu.

OneDrive also works silently in the background to sync my local folders for access on other devices. OneNote quick note is another handy feature I use all the time. I can launch a quick note from the taskbar or press the Windows Key + Alt + N keys to open the quick note window and jot down a note. Google can't have such a robust apps and services setup on rival desktop platforms.

Microsoft ecosystem perks are even better on Samsung devices. One UI apps, like Gallery, Notes, and Reminders, work smoothly with Microsoft counterparts.

1 Flexible and affordable pricing

In my opinion, Microsoft has a better pricing model than Google's. Microsoft 365 Home starts at $7 a month and unlocks class-leading Office apps, 1TB OneDrive space, and other perks. In comparison, Google One pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB, $3 per month for 200GB, and $10 per month for 2TB of Drive space. 200GB space is low for me, and 2TB is an overkill for my needs.

OneDrive's 1TB offering strikes the perfect balance for me. Besides, you can upgrade to Microsoft 365 Family for $10 per month and share all the goodies with up to six users, further bringing down the cost.

Microsoft's ecosystem is more productive

The best ecosystem is the one that fits your needs and enhances your digital life. While there is no shortage of productivity tools, pick ones that empower you to do more, create more, and connect more effectively. Microsoft's ecosystem deserves a serious look. Aside from below-average collaboration experience, you won't have difficulty getting familiar with new tools.

Don't take my word for it. Experiment with Microsoft's ecosystem and see the difference for yourself. Even with email services, you will surely prefer Outlook over Gmail for these reasons.