Although the Moto Razr+ (2024) is close to eight months old, it's still one of my favorite folding phones. When I'm not reviewing another device, I always find an excuse to put my SIM back in it for a few days. It’s a smartphone that never feels old, and I love what Motorola has done with the Razr+’s design. Even though I preferred it to the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on launch, the Moto Razr+ still carried a folding phone premium, starting at $1,000.

Thankfully, prices haven’t stayed the same, and recent deals have brought the Razr+ (2024) down to $580. It’s a fantastic price for an excellent phone and worth your consideration. Here are five reasons I’d buy a Moto Razr+ right now.

1 External display

More usable than you’d think

I already liked the larger external display on the Moto Razr+ (2023), but the company took it further for the 2024 edition. It’s a handy 4-inch panel with a sharper resolution than the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s smaller outer display. This display is ideal for scrolling through Instagram and Facebook. I get the satisfaction I want from a quick social media browse without the hassle of unfolding the phone.

It’s also perfect for quick responses to WhatsApp messages, as I don’t hate typing on the external display. Motorola ensured the cameras didn't obstruct apps on the outer display, allowing us to crop around them or enjoy the entire 4-inch panel. In addition, the Moto Razr+ doesn’t need Good Lock to use all apps on the outer display, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. I love not having to set up several apps just to use the external screen, which is a significant advantage for Motorola.

2 Performance

A smooth experience all around

I’m not disappointed that Motorola chose the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to power the Razr+. I’m pleased with the performance, and if it kept the cost lower than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I’m all for it. I don’t focus on raw benchmark performance with flip phones. There are better options for hardcore gamers and video editors than a Moto Razr+, so as long as I get smooth performance, I can’t complain. Moto also ensured a snappy experience by fitting the Razr+ with 12GB of RAM.

Don’t get me wrong — the Razr+ is no slouch, as it can run AAA mobile games and more intensive Android apps smoothly, but that’s not the device’s focus. In addition to keeping costs down, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 has another benefit: battery life.

3 Battery

All-day usage from a flip phone

Motorola prioritized battery life over raw performance by choosing a more efficient chipset. It’s the right decision, and I consistently get excellent battery life from the Razr+’s 4,000mAh cell. It’s not the same performance you’d get from more typical $1,000 flagship phones like the two-day battery life on the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, you make compromises with the form factor, and Motorola did a satisfactory job making sure the Razr+ gets through an entire day on normal usage.

When it’s time to recharge, the Razr+ keeps pace with the competition. It supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It’s not the fastest on the market, but it does the job. I appreciate that Motorola included reverse wireless charging for when you need to help a friend (or just show off).

4 Design

A phone meant to impress

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is appealing, but I prefer the Razr+’s design. The phone’s color-matched aluminum frame is a pleasing touch, and the eco-leather on my Hot Pink Razr+ feels fantastic. The Razr+ is also wider than the Flip 6, resulting in a larger internal display when unfolded. It’s a matter of preference, and those who want a more compact device should choose the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but for my use, the Razr+ offers a compromise-free display experience when I need it.

The Razr+’s molded curves are a welcome contrast to the boxy Flip 6. It feels better in the hand and is more stylish. If you’re buying a flip phone, looks matter, and you’ll want the sleekest design in your pocket. The larger outer display makes a difference. I treat the Flip 6 display more as a widget and notification hub, whereas I use the outer display on the Razr+ like a small smartphone. The additional space makes a difference, and I enjoy what the Razr+ offers.

5 Price

Fantastic discount

Making compromises is part of the deal when buying a folding phone. Whether it’s inferior cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or a smaller battery on the Razr+, folding phones will always have some specs that are less than what you’d expect on a similarly priced traditional smartphone. It’s expected and unavoidable, but the Moto Razr+ (2024) has a new price, and even though it’s a few months old, at $580, it makes for an impressive upper-midrange phone.

It features more power and a better display than a midrange phone. The compromises feel minimized, so you can focus on the form factor benefits instead. While I often take advantage of Samsung's trade-in discounts on launch, the company rarely puts its Galaxy phones on decent sales outside of that. New Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices are still selling for $200-300 more than the Razr+, a significant difference.

If you’ve been on the fence, it’s a great way to try

If you’ve been curious about trying a folding phone, the Razr+ is an excellent entry point. You can test whether a flip phone fits your lifestyle without the punishing hit to your wallet. The Razr+ isn’t fragile, but you do have to make concessions about how you use it. Days at the beach should give you pause, and I don’t know how the Razr+ would hold up at a construction site, but it's easier to justify seeing how a folding phone fits into your life at $580 instead of $1,000. The Moto Razr+ is just a fun phone. Sometimes, you need a gentle shove to try a new device.