Prepaid carrier options and MVNOs are making waves with their low prices and competitive plans, but before you call to cancel your plan with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, there are some things to consider.

Prepaid carriers can keep prices low because they’re cutting out features that most people don’t need and often have data running at a lower priority than postpaid providers. If you’re just looking for the basics, a prepaid option makes a ton of sense, but many will prefer to stick with their postpaid carrier.

Related Best phone carriers in 2024 The best network mostly comes down to coverage

6 Truly unlimited priority data

No data caps, deprioritization, or slowdown

Close

No one technically needs unlimited data, but being able to forget about how much data I’m using and simply use as much as I’d like has a lot of appeal as well. Don’t get me wrong, there are prepaid options with unlimited data, but you need to be careful because a lot of them do have a limit, technically.

The T-Mobile prepaid brand Mint Mobile, for example, only gets 40GB of data on its unlimited plan before slowing down. Even with a cheap postpaid plan, like Value Plus on AT&T, your data is uninhibited.

Postpaid carriers also often have higher priority data than prepaid, though there are exceptions. For example, if you want the highest priority data on AT&T, you’ll need one of its top postpaid unlimited plans with the AT&T Turbo add-on. For many people, the speeds with the lower-priority connections are fine, but if you want the best, you’ll need one of these plans. Long story short, if it’s cheap and unlimited, it’s probably a lower-priority connection.

5 Better access to international features

Forget about finding a travel SIM

If you’re heading to another country, and you’ve got a premium postpaid plan, you might be surprised to find you don’t need anything else to stay connected. For example, all of AT&T’s unlimited postpaid plans come with usage in Mexico and Canada. T-Mobile’s and Verizon’s postpaid plans also support usage in Mexico and Canada. If you want support for more countries, it’s typically available as an add-on or as part of a more premium plan.

While a lot of carriers include usage abroad, it’s important to check what kind of speeds you’ll get, as many of the cheap plans stick to 2G speeds, which are nigh on unusable with a modern smartphone. It’s also worth noting that some carriers like Google Fi and Ultra Mobile specialize in international data and may come out ahead if you leave the country frequently.

4 More robust security features

Protect your data and identity

While our phone operating systems handle the majority of our mobile security needs, some postpaid carriers bundle in advanced security packages that can give you more control over things like scam calls and block lists. AT&T calls it ActiveArmor Advanced, and also offers identity monitoring and a VPN to use while on public Wi-Fi.

While you can use one of the best VPNs on your phone, it's nice that AT&T includes one with ActiveArmor. T-Mobile’s Scam Shield Premium focuses more on preventing scam calls from reaching you, but can still give you more confidence using your phone, and cut down on annoying scam calls.

3 Get some of the best deals on new phones

Payment plans and trade-ins can help you save

While buying one of the best Android phones unlocked gives you the most flexibility to change carriers, a lot of people still buy phones from their carriers thanks to some pretty steep discounts.

If you’re looking to buy the Pixel 9 Pro from AT&T, for example, you can get a big discount, going as low as $0 per month, by trading in your old phone and paying for it over 36 monthly payments. While that does mean you’re stuck with the carrier until the device is paid off, if you were going to stick around anyway, it’s a big savings.

2 Save when you bundle home and mobile internet

All of your internet service on one bill

Carriers love bundles because they help keep customers from leaving. While some carriers, like AT&T and Verizon, have offered home internet as well as mobile internet for years, they've more recently focused on getting customers to bundle their mobile and home internet. As Verizon showed with its recent announcement that it would acquire the fiber provider Frontier, customers who sign up for multiple services with a carrier are less likely to leave.

If you’re a Verizon Wireless customer, for example, you can get a discount on Verizon 5G Home or Fios Internet. While you may still save with a prepaid carrier, putting all of your internet on a single bill can help keep you organized while saving money, instead of paying for internet and mobile services separately.

1 Stores and in-person support

Sometimes you want to talk to a real person

While it's easy to find the perfect phone plan for an elderly person, like my grandmother, I can’t very well ask her to download an app and activate an eSIM. Postpaid carriers have physical stores available all across the country that can help with getting a new phone and plan set up, as well as helping to sort out issues that may crop up. Being able to talk to someone instead of following vague troubleshooting steps online is a nice option for many.

Customer service on prepaid carriers can vary in quality, but its worth mentioning that some of them do well with their support over chat or on the phone. Still, being able to walk in and talk to someone can give you a lot of peace of mind, especially if you aren't that tech-savvy.

Postpaid plans aren’t necessary for everyone

If you’re looking to save on wireless service, prepaid options are going to give you the best bang for your buck. If you’re a light user looking for a plan with just a few gigabytes, prepaid carriers like MobileX and US Mobile. If you’re a heavier user looking to save, unlimited data on Visible is another great option.

While postpaid carriers are generally more expensive, there are still a lot of things you can do to save. For example, if one person on your plan is a teacher, you can probably get a discount on your bill; if your carrier lets you mix and match plans, you can optimize your account to make sure people are on the plan that makes sense for them. If you set it up right, there’s a good chance you can save money without leaving your postpaid carrier of choice.