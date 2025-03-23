Out of all the Android releases that tech companies try to convince us we need each year, it's the news of the next Pixel phone that I look for. Google's Pixel phones usually impress me with their no-nonsense design and good specs, but I've been apathetic about the AI bloat and poor value of recent Pixel phones. If this trend had continued, I would have considered ditching Pixel devices for good.

So it was with great joy that I browsed all the news around the Google Pixel 9a. Google has listened to my prayers and introduced a phone that offers great value wrapped in a case that does away with silly marketing gimmicks. While I'll wait for the full reveal before I make plans to trade in my Pixel 8, I'm optimistic about what the Pixel 9a has to offer. However, there is one feature that may make me skip another year of Pixel phones.

5 The lack of a camera bump is a practical upgrade

No more awkward phone cases