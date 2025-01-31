The OnePlus 13 is one of the best Android phones to launch this year. It undercuts its flagship competitors while packing almost the same features and specs. Still, OnePlus' newest flagship is not perfect. It has some drawbacks, and despite being a noticeable upgrade from previous OnePlus phones, it may not be worth your money. Here's why I'm skipping the OnePlus 13 and why you should consider its alternatives.

5 No Qi2 support

You must use a case for magnetic wireless charging

The lack of native Qi2 support on the OnePlus 13 is a bummer. It isn't a new wireless charging standard. The Wireless Power Consortium announced it at CES 2023 and released the final specifications in the second half of the year. Like the Samsung Galaxy S25, the OnePlus 13 lacks support for the standard.

OnePlus sells magnetic cases that add MagSafe-like functionality to the OnePlus 13. However, this is not the same as native support. You can only enjoy magnetic wireless charging when you use a compatible case.

The OnePlus 13's lack of native Qi2 support might not be a dealbreaker for most people. However, if you prefer to use your phone naked, this will be a big issue.

4 Lack of compelling AI features

Not an AI-first phone

AI is going to be the hottest trend in smartphones this year. Everyone from Samsung to Google to Apple is jumping on the AI bandwagon, adding as many AI-powered features to their phones as possible. However, the OnePlus 13 misses that trend, only packing AI features you will find on mid-range and premium Android phones. This includes Circle to Search, a Magic Eraser-like object removal tool in the Gallery app, and AI notes.

A recent update also added real-time language translation when paired with the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro. Still, none of the AI features are special or stand out. They are good and do the job, but they won't improve your workflow or make the OnePlus 13 an AI-first phone.

The Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 is a better buy if you want an AI-first phone. These phones pack compelling AI features, including using Gemini for multi-action commands across apps. These phones are first in line to get new AI features, which could take months to arrive on the OnePlus 13.

3 Only 3x optical zoom

It's good, but a 5x lens would have been better

The best flagship phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple ship with a telephoto shooter offering 5x optical zoom. The OnePlus 13's telephoto shooter has a 3x optical range. It uses AI to offer up to 120x zoom, but this trickery only works in daylight. The Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxies take better pictures with their telephoto shooters in low light and indoors.

Including a 5x telephoto shooter might not seem like a big deal to many, especially since the OnePlus 13's updated 3x camera takes great shots. However, when you get used to clicking pictures at 120mm focal length, there's no going back. It provides more flexibility and helps you capture images with new perspectives.

If you don't care much about your phone's zoom camera performance, the lack of a 5x shooter on the OnePlus 13 might not be a dealbreaker. However, having experienced phones with exceptional long-range zoom capabilities over the years, the lack of this feature makes the OnePlus 13 a non-starter.

That's not enough for a flagship phone in 2025

The OnePlus 13 costs $900 in the US. This is a fantastic price for a phone packing top-notch hardware. However, OnePlus' lackluster software support holds it back. Despite its powerful internals, the OnePlus 13 is limited to four years of OS updates, making it feel underwhelming for a flagship device.

For comparison, the $800 Pixel 9 gets seven years of OS updates. Similarly, Samsung promises seven years of OS updates for the Galaxy S24 and S25 lineup.

OnePlus does not have to match Google and Samsung's software support with its flagship phones. Given its beefy internals, the company should have promised at least five years of OS updates on the OnePlus 13.

Considering that all flagship phones launch with five or more years of software support, this is the minimum that OnePlus should have done.

1 Limited carrier availability

OnePlus' Achilles heel in the US

If you are ready to sign a two-year or three-year contract with your carrier, you can get the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 for almost free. However, that's not the case with the OnePlus 13. It has the required bands to work across all major US carriers, but none officially carry the phone. You must buy the phone through Amazon or OnePlus' online store in the US. Financing options are available but are not as attractive as the offers that T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon provide for Google and Samsung phones.

While this might not bother most tech nerds, it can be a hurdle when convincing a friend or family member accustomed to buying phones through their carrier, where the cost is bundled rather than paid upfront or separately. Many people will skip buying the OnePlus 13 because of its unavailability in US carrier stores.

Consider these OnePlus 13 alternatives instead

If the OnePlus 13 doesn't have all the features you want, check out the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While both are more expensive than OnePlus' flagship, they make up for it with their expansive features. They include a capable 5x telephoto shooter, long software support, and several AI features. You can get them across all major US carriers with tempting trade-in deals and offers.