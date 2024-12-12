Imagine a world where your Android phone unlocks your car as you approach, navigates you to your lost belongings through a crowded airport with pinpoint accuracy, and shares files or contacts with a friend’s phone with a simple gesture. This isn’t science fiction, but a promise of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology.

While Apple has embraced UWB, its implementation is still a mixed bag and limited to a handful of flagships on the Android side. Here are the top reasons why UWB needs to be a standard feature on every Android phone, from the budget phones to the best flagships available.

5 Precise location tracking that goes beyond GPS

Let’s first dive into the world of precise location tracking with UWB. It’s way better than anything we have experienced before. UWB is all about pinpointing the location with incredible accuracy, like down to a few centimeters.

Imagine searching for your keys with a UWB tracker like the Tile Ultra. Instead of just telling you they're "nearby," it guides you right to them, even if they're buried under a pile of laundry. Or picture using a Galaxy SmartTag to locate your lost luggage at the airport on your budget Samsung phone. It just doesn’t showcase ‘at the airport’ but displays precise whereabouts on a map and gives directions accordingly.

Aside from finding stolen items, UWB tech also comes in handy in our routine. For example, you can leave a tracker in your car, complete shopping, and find your car in a crowded parking lot – no more endless rows of searching, your Android phone knows exactly where you parked, down to the spot. The possibilities are endless, especially since Google’s Find My Device network is now live.

4 Effortless connectivity and sharing

Here is where UWB really starts to shine. UWB unlocks the power of connecting and sharing with your devices and is as intuitive as pointing your phone. Apple has already taken the lead with features like NameDrop, where I can point my iPhone at another iPhone, and boom – my contact info pops up on their screen.

A wide availability of UWB on Android phones also enables seamless file sharing between devices. I can just point my phone at my friend's, and the file transfer starts automatically. It's that simple. I no longer need to deal with third-party apps and endless menus to get the job done.

UWB also takes connectivity convenience to the next level. Google already demoed the functionality at CES 2024 where UWB-powered Pixel phones can cast their favorite Spotify playlist on a compatible speaker, TV, or display just by bringing the devices together. This is the future of connectivity, and it's incredibly exciting.

3 A true companion for your car

Now, let’s talk about how UWB is set to make your car keys irrelevant on your long journeys. There have been times when I have been caught in the rain, juggling groceries, handling heavy baggage, and struggling to find car keys. A UWB-powered Android phone takes away such a hassle. I walk up to my car, phone in my pocket, and the car just unlocks. Unlike NFC, I don’t even need to take the phone out and hover it near the car handle.

UWB's precise location tracking means the car knows exactly where I am and that I'm authorized to unlock it. It’s truly hands-free and effortless. The best part is, this isn’t just a futuristic concept, as car manufacturers like BMW, Hyundai, Audi, Kia, and more have been rolling out UWB digital keys in their offerings for some time now.

Apple has integrated UWB car keys into its Wallet app, which lets you unlock and start compatible cars with an iPhone. UWB is the future of keyless entry, and it’s time for Android phones to join the party.

2 A seamless smart home integration

Home automation adoption is growing with each passing day. A UWB-powered Android phone brings a host of opportunities to your smart home. Imagine a scenario where you walk through the front door after a long day, and the lights automatically turn on, your favorite playlist starts playing softly in the living room, and the thermostat adjusts to your preferred temperature.

Companies like U-tec are already developing UWB-powered smart locks that offer seamless and secure access to your home. As more Android phones and smart home devices adopt UWB, our homes will become truly smart spaces that respond to our needs and preferences.

1 Enhanced security

As you can see from the list above, I’m talking about using UWB to unlock a car, find lost devices, and manage our smart home like a pro. Now, you may wonder about privacy and security. The good news is that UWB has security baked into its core design. It’s more secure than other wireless technologies like Bluetooth and NFC.

It measures the precise time it takes for a signal to travel between devices. This means that even if a thief tries to mimic your phone's signal to trick your car into unlocking, the car can sense that the signal is taking longer to arrive than it should and refuses to complete the action.

UWB can determine the direction the signal is coming from, and the communication remains encrypted.

An underutilized gem

UWB tech aims to revolutionize the way we interact with our devices and the world around us. The only thing holding it back is its absence on budget Android phones and flagship killers. I hope Android OEMs fully embrace this game-changing technology and unlock a future of connectivity and convenience. The future is here, and it’s time for Android to catch up. Aside from UWB, these are the must-have features for your next budget Android.