I use productivity apps for work and personal tasks, so choosing the right ones is important. Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 offer practical apps for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, video calls, and email. Google Workspace is cloud-native and runs in an internet browser, although you can use its app offline. Microsoft 365 prioritizes its offline desktop apps but has online versions you can access through a browser.

I've used both extensively. Still, I prefer Google Workspace, which includes Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Gmail, and Google Drive, an online cloud storage service. There are a few reasons why I prefer Google's apps and tools over Microsoft 365.

5 Google Workspace is simpler to use

Microsoft 365 is more complex

Google Workspace is easier to use than Microsoft 365. There are fewer menus, and since I only need basic features, I don't miss the extra tools provided with Microsoft 365. I use Google Docs for typing, Sheets to create basic spreadsheets, and Slides for simple slideshows. There's a selection of pre-built Google templates for those who need them.

Microsoft's equivalent apps, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, offer advanced word-processing tools, like a wider choice of styles and pre-built Microsoft templates. Some people might need that, but for me and how I create documents personally and for work, it's not necessary.

On your PC or Mac, Google Workspace is available on the browser you use, online and offline, which doesn't take up space on your device. While Microsoft has its online apps, they feel cramped compared to Google, and it encourages you to use its desktop apps.

4 Google Drive is integrated into my Android phone

Workspace is cloud-native

Google Workspace is cloud-native and accessible from any device with an internet connection. Google Drive is also integrated into the Android operating system, so files I edit or create on my Android tablet or phone are automatically stored in the cloud without downloading other apps.

Microsoft stores your files locally and on its OneDrive cloud. However, to use it on your phone, you will download new apps, which take up more space and are less intuitive on mobile than Google's apps.

I use the Google Chrome internet browser. Google's suite of apps is easily accessible in Chrome. I don't need to navigate to a different website or add a bookmark because it's laid out when I open a new tab. I also find that searching my Google Drive for files is quicker than on Microsoft OneDrive. Google's expertise rules when it comes to search functionality.

3 It's easier to collaborate in real time

Google makes dreamwork of teamwork

I regularly send files and documents to others to work on or proofread, and Google Workspace makes this. It has collaboration at its core, and its apps are designed for teamwork. This is possible with Microsoft 365, but it doesn't work as well. It's more of an added feature than a driving force behind the apps.

Using one of Google's productivity apps, you can invite other users to each document via their email address, and they can get to work immediately. You'll see their additions in real-time, and they can make changes or add comments without overwriting your work.

2 Much simpler email management

Gmail rules for ease of use

Source: Google

One big reason I switched to Google Workspace was the simplicity of its apps. This extends to Gmail, which is less cluttered than Microsoft's Outlook app. I like that Google nudges you if you haven't replied to an email, or if someone else replied to yours, boosting it to the top of your inbox. I also like how it sorts emails into folders, like Primary, Promotions, and Social.

Google also assists you with replies to emails, giving clever response suggestions. While not always appropriate, it seems like it reads my mind when it works well. It makes clearing my inbox feel speedier and less of a chore.

1 There's no need to pay for Google Workspace

I get everything I need from the free version

Source: Google

Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 have free web versions of their apps. That includes Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. If you upgrade to a paid personal subscription, both cost $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month. Google Workspace Individual comes with a 14-day free trial, while Microsoft 365 Personal gives you the first month for free.

With Google Workspace, the paid subscription is made for small business owners, giving you longer video calls and better video calling features like hand-raising, noise cancelation, and polls, as well as more efficient appointment scheduling, branded email newsletters and announcements, and 1TB of storage.

For personal use, it isn't necessary to buy a plan because the free version gives you full access to its online apps on all your devices, and you can access them offline. If all you need is more Google Drive storage, buy a Google One subscription, which starts at $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage.

Microsoft 365's Personal subscription unlocks access to its offline apps on up to five devices, 1TB of storage, Microsoft Copilot, its AI image creator and editor, and more. If you regularly use productivity apps, and prefer Microsoft 365, it's worth buying the Personal subscription.

Google Workspace is the simpler choice

I chose Google Workspace over Microsoft 365 for its simplicity and ease of use, and it helps me be more productive on my Android phone and Windows PC. Google Workspace is more intuitive, doesn't take long to learn, and its apps look clean and uncluttered. Microsoft 365 is more advanced and takes some getting used to. There are more menus and tools than I need.

Some people may want Microsoft's extra tools and extensive templates. If you only need basic word processing tools, a quick way to make spreadsheets, easy presentations, and a well-organized email inbox, Google Workspace will boost your productivity.