Google offered mouth-watering discounts on the Pixel 8 series in late 2024. I decided to embrace the "pure Android" experience and bought the Google Pixel 8. What was intended to be a refreshing update from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has led to frustration. After using Google's flagship for four months, I deeply regret buying the Pixel 8.

From a shockingly below-average battery that barely lasts a day to a camera that, while 'natural,' doesn't deliver the results I prefer, the Pixel 8 has been a series of disappointments. This switch, meant to simplify, has only complicated, and I would now think twice before hitting the buy button for any future Pixel device.

5 A below-average battery life

Knowing the Pixel 8 packed a smaller battery than my previous phone (and Pixel 8 Pro), I was ready for a potential dip in endurance. However, at the same time, I was hopeful of getting through a busy day due to the lightweight Pixel UI and Google's optimization with Tensor CPU. How wrong I was. The Pixel 8's battery performance isn't just a minor step down. It's abysmal.

I consistently reach for a charger by mid-to-late afternoon. It never lasts an entire day. I am not a power user who relies on GPS, streams media, or regularly engages in high-end gaming activities all the time. Since I don't game much, I'm curious how the Pixel 8's battery holds up during long gaming sessions. I can't picture how quickly it would drain. Also, the Pixel 8's charging speeds are far from the fastest, so when I plug in, the process is slow.

The Pixel 8 fares well when connected to a Wi-Fi network at my home or office. But when I'm out and rely solely on a cellular connection, it drains the battery quickly. I turned off 5G, but it didn't impact the screen-on time. I always carry a power bank. Google needs to figure out battery life on Pixel devices.

4 Pixel 8 overheats in no time

One concerning and frustrating aspect of the Pixel 8 is overheating, and it happens too easily. Every phone gets warm to the touch after extensive use. However, the Pixel 8 quickly becomes uncomfortably hot, and it happens in various everyday scenarios.

Whether I'm recording a 4K video of my little one, playing a high-end game, relying on Google Maps for a half-hour drive, or installing pending app updates, the Pixel 8's temperature skyrockets. It also leads to applications crashing out of nowhere on my device.

It's one of the biggest reasons behind Pixel 8's disappointing battery life. Although Google promises seven years of OS updates, I have concerns about the phone's long-term durability. Unusual overheating makes the phone feel unreliable and prone to issues at any moment.

3 Inconsistent camera experience

The Pixel series is known for its camera. However, Google's camera processing isn't my cup of tea. Having switched from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, I now realize how much I appreciated Samsung's slightly saturated, Instagram-ready image processing.

While Pixel 8 leans towards a natural aesthetic, the results often appear dull and lifeless. I edit them before uploading them to Instagram and Facebook. The video quality has been equally problematic. The Pixel lineup isn't known for its video capabilities, and that is true for its 8th generation. I often run into focus issues, blurry footage, and glitchy recordings. This inconsistency is unacceptable for a device marketed as a camera powerhouse.

If you frequently record and upload short clips on social media platforms like YouTube, Snapchat, or Instagram, the Pixel 8 is not the right device for you. It's time Google figured out videography for the Pixel series. However, I must applaud Google for the Camera app UI. It's easy to use, intuitive, and better than Samsung's Camera mess.

2 Buggy and barebone Pixel UI

The Pixel UI is often praised for its pure Android experience. However, it has proved to be surprisingly buggy and frustrating. I encountered several annoying issues that impacted my daily use. The camera app, a core component of the Pixel experience, randomly closes itself, the network bars drop out of nowhere, and WhatsApp sometimes fails to load my media library.

Beyond the bugs, the Pixel UI feels strikingly barebones compared to Samsung's feature-rich One UI. I miss One UI Secure Folder. I thought Android 15's Private Space would be sufficient but it's no match for Samsung's implementation. The lock screen customization options, including the Always-on display, are also limited. This combination of bugs and a stripped-down user interface has been frustrating. I also miss other feature-rich One UI apps like Samsung Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. As of now, I use third-party apps to manage my workflow.

It's time for Google to step up its offerings on Pixel UI. The company can take clues from Samsung One UI and iOS. The recent Android 15 has been a disappointment in this area. The only saving grace is day one Android updates.

1 Limited accessories options

Source: Android Police

Despite Google's best efforts, the Pixel series isn't as popular as the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. As a result, there are limited accessories for the Pixel 8 series. Google's official cases are expensive and nothing to write about. Finding a quality phone case or screen protector has been challenging. There are several high-quality leather cases available in the US. However, the same isn't true for other regions. The options available (in my region, India) are often generic, poorly made, or unavailable in the styles and materials I prefer.

My Pixel 8 nightmare

My experience with the Pixel 8 has been a stark reminder that "different" doesn't always mean "better." While the promise of pure Android and Google's camera magic was strong, the reality of below-average battery life, software inconsistencies, overheating, and a barebone UI left me disappointed. The switch from the reliable and feature-rich Galaxy S23 Ultra has been a frustrating lesson. Hey, Google, if you are reading this, steal these One UI features for the upcoming Android 16 version.

I was looking forward to the Pixel's 10th anniversary this year. Google is expected to deliver a custom Tensor CPU in the 2025 flagships. However, with my experience with the Pixel 8, I'm not sure if the Pixel 10 is high on my priority list.