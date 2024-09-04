Gmail is the default email app on all Android devices, from the fascinating flagships to the superb smaller phones. It's the go-to choice for composing emails and checking your inbox. However, as I became more dependent on email, I started to see its shortcomings, such as cluttered inboxes, poor integration with productivity tools, and the absence of biometric protection.

That's when I decided to test drive Microsoft Outlook, and to my surprise, it completely transformed how I manage my workflow. Here are the top reasons I switched from Gmail to Outlook on Android and never looked back.

1 Focused Inbox

Focus on your important emails only

Focused Inbox is one of the standout features that sets Outlook apart from Gmail. Unlike Gmail's Primary inbox, Outlook's Focused Inbox is compatible with all email providers. It automatically sorts my incoming messages into Focused and Other tabs, alerting me only when emails arrive in the Focused inbox.

The Other tab houses newsletters, promotional emails, social media notifications, and more. This intelligent sorting allows me to swiftly pinpoint and respond to important emails without getting buried in the clutter of my inbox.

While Outlook doesn't support Material You, it offers extensive customization options. You can change accent colors, apply cover images, and pick a pride theme from the Settings menu.

2 Copilot AI

Summarize long email threads in seconds

Copilot in Outlook expertly summarized my discussion with a project manager.

Gmail and Outlook support AI assistants (Gemini and Copilot, respectively) in drafting professional emails. Copilot is a step ahead with better integration. For example, when negotiating with a customer, exchanging ideas with team members, or dealing with a long email thread in Outlook, Copilot can summarize the entire thread for better understanding.

Another major advantage of the Outlook app on Android is its seamless integration with calendars and contacts. I can move to the Calendar tab and glance over my upcoming events and public holidays. It supports multiple views, Gmail and iCloud calendars, and all the goodies you expect from a robust calendar app. Microsoft's Sunrise Calendar app acquisition paid off.

The contacts integration within Outlook is equally impressive, allowing me to access and manage my contacts in the app. In contrast, Gmail only offers shortcuts to the Calendar and Contacts app in the hamburger menu.

4 Integration with popular cloud storage services

Access your Dropbox and Box files on the go

This is another area where Outlook shines over Gmail. Whether you store your work files on Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box, you can access them directly while composing an email in Outlook. You don't need to install a third-party app on your Android phone.

I store several critical files in my Dropbox account. I linked my Dropbox account through the Accounts menu in Outlook settings. So, when drafting an email, I can choose the file attachment option and access my Dropbox library via the Locations menu.

5 Sports and TV calendar

Set yourself up for the upcoming NFL season

The ability to view your favorite sports teams' schedules is another neat add-on in Outlook. It supports major sports events, such as NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Cricket, Soccer, Golf, Formula 1, and more. You can add the event schedule to your calendar or follow your favorite teams.

I included the England Cricket team and Formula 1 in my Outlook calendar to keep track of their upcoming events and catch the live action. You can follow Liverpool from Premier League, the Dallas Cowboys from NFL, or any other team.

6 Integration with OneNote and Microsoft To-Do

Save your important emails in your digital notebook

Because it's from Microsoft, Outlook integrates neatly with the company's other productivity apps like OneNote and To-Do. For example, I can flag an important email and check it from the Flagged email list in the To-Do app. I use it all the time to track my credit card bills in To-Do to make sure I pay the bill before the due date.

You can also send the entire email to a specific section in your OneNote notebook. In contrast, Gmail only supports Tasks integration.

7 Biometric protection

Keep prying eyes away

Our email inboxes hold personal conversations, sensitive documents, bank statements, credit card bills, and other important information. It's surprising that Gmail still lacks biometric protection. In Outlook, I navigate to Settings and turn on the App lock toggle to safeguard my inbox from unauthorized access. This way, even my little one can't accidentally delete, forward, or archive emails in Outlook.

Unlike Gmail, Outlook offers applications across all platforms. This gives me a consistent and feature-packed email experience with the same familiar interface, whether I'm using my phone, tablet, or desktop PC.

Level up your email game

Switching from Gmail to Outlook wasn't just a change of scenery. It was a major productivity boost and transformed how I manage my emails. As you can see from the list above, many Outlook advantages come from its tight integration with Microsoft services. If you aren't invested in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and want to move from a bland Gmail app, check out the top email apps on Android.