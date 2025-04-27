Samsung has a wide range of smart fitness wearables available in the US. For those who want a full smartwatch experience with health tracking and connected features, there's the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. For users who prefer a more minimal setup, there's the Galaxy Ring. But recently, Samsung expanded its fitness lineup further by officially launching the Galaxy Fit 3 in the US.

The Galaxy Fit 3 goes up against the likes of Xiaomi Band 9 and Fitbit Charge 6, although the wearable has arrived in the US nearly a year after its launch in other markets. It doesn't deliver a full smartwatch experience but offers a more streamlined smart wearable focused on the basics. I've been using the Galaxy Fit 3 for about six months now, and despite being Samsung's most basic smart wearable, it's the one I keep coming back to.