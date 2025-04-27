Google needed a win after the somewhat underwhelming Pixel 5. It needed to prove it could deliver a phone that wasn't just "good enough" but truly exceptional. Enter the Pixel 6. It was a rare moment when I felt like Google got everything right. It was a bold departure from Google's previous smartphone iterations. The Pixel 6 debuted a refreshing design with two-tone colorways, housed the all-new Tensor chip, a new camera sensor, and several other perks to stand out. For me, it wasn't just a spec bump but the definitive peak of the Pixel line.

6 A refreshing design