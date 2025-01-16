I began my AI journey as a ChatGPT user shortly after its public launch. I was happy with the system despite its tendency to hallucinate wildly in the early days. I was also enamored with the novelty of AI image generation provided by Dall-E. But when Google's Gemini debuted, I tried it, subscribed to the premium tier, and haven't looked back. I use it daily on my laptop and placed the app beside my text messages on the home screen of my Android smartphone.

This article explores why Google's offering continues to hold the edge for me despite strong competition from ChatGPT Plus. From an expansive context window that gives Gemini Advanced longer-term memory than its competitor to its seamless integration with Google Workspace, access to NotebookLM Plus, and other perks offered along with my Gemini Advanced subscription, it better aligns with my personal use cases.

5 Gemini's larger context window makes it smarter

In this case, more is better

One significant difference between Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus is the size of their context windows. Gemini 1.5 Pro has a 2 million token context window, broadly eclipsing the 128,000 token window offered by ChatGPT Plus. Gemini Advanced can process and remember around 3,000 pages of text in a single conversation, whereas ChatGPT Plus might max out under 200 pages. However, the size of its context window depends on which Gemini model you use. For example, version 2.0 Flash has a 1 million token context window, which is impressive.

This difference in context windows has implications for various applications. For one thing, Gemini can analyze extensive datasets, identifying themes that would be lost with a smaller context window. For example, book authors can collaborate with Gemini on long-form content, receiving feedback and suggestions that consider the entire narrative. Even in everyday use, a larger context window means Gemini can maintain a more coherent and informed conversation, provided it's within the same chat.

4 Native Workspace integrations improve workflows

Gemini Advanced ties it all together

Google's Gemini Advanced and OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus are increasingly integrating AI into essential workspaces, but they take different approaches. Google offers deep integrations with its Workspace solutions, such as Calendar, Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets. OpenAI is paired with Microsoft and developing its system accordingly.

If you use Microsoft 365, you might prefer what ChatGPT Plus offers. I use 365 and Workspace and find that the two are not on a level playing field in terms of integrations. Workspace takes a more holistic approach to spreading Gemini's brain across its ecosystem, whereas Microsoft's integrations feel like an add-on. For example, while I can ask Copilot (powered by ChatGPT) to summarize a document in Word, it can't automatically pull context from an Outlook email or a PowerPoint presentation to tailor that summary. In contrast, Gemini can do that within Workspace. This difference highlights how Gemini is more deeply woven into Google's suite, allowing a better user experience.

3 NotebookLM Plus is included with Advanced

Do more with your personal datasets

Source: Google

I'm a big fan of NotebookLM for its capabilities as a smart data warehouse, and with NotebookLM Plus, my use cases will not be constrained anytime soon. I love NotebookLM because it can take a ton of dry information that I feed to it and distill it into salient takeaways and engaging virtual podcasts. Compared to the free version of NotebookLM, the premium version puts fewer limitations on my data aggregation, research, and output capabilities. This gives Gemini Advanced an edge over ChatGPT Plus for my needs.

Upgrades include increased capacity for notebooks from 100 to more than 500 and source materials from 50 to more than 300. This means you can manage larger, longer-term projects in NotebookLM Plus. Moreover, you can output more than 20 virtual podcasts per day instead of three in the free version. NotebookLM Plus also offers customization options, such as adjusting the AI's response style to suit your needs. NotebookLM Plus introduces deeper collaborative capabilities, including view-only sharing and usage analytics, such as daily active users and weekly usage trends.

2 2TB of Drive storage and perks tip the scales

Bundled upgrades and discounts make a difference

Source: Justin Ward / Android Police

One great thing about subscribing to Gemini Advanced is the larger amount of cloud storage bundled with it as part of Google One. While free Google accounts offer a standard 15GB shared across Drive, Gmail, and Photos, Gemini Advanced includes a relatively massive 2TB storage. This lets you store more data, including large media files, without running out of space. This can be a benefit, especially if you've used Drive for a while and are nearing its free storage limits.

A subscription to Google One also affords a few other notable perks. For starters, you can create a family group with up to six members, including yourself. If one of your family members runs out of the standard 15GB of free Drive storage, they can pull from your larger 2TB allotment. The program also includes a 10% discount on Google hardware, such as Nest devices ranging from video doorbells and thermostats to smart speakers. If you buy enough Google devices, the savings could add up.

1 AI visuals aren't my primary use case

ChatGPT Plus and Sora rule this roost

Sora's rendition of a robot in a New York City snowstorm

Gemini Advanced can't compete with ChatGPT Plus in a few areas. Google's Imagen image generation was yanked from the platform due to biases and inaccuracies and remained conspicuously absent for many months. It recently returned to the platform. In my experience, the current iteration of Imagen feels watered down, lacks creativity, and is uninspiring. It's so weak that I don't enjoy using it.

OpenAI is killing it with Dall-E and its text-to-video tool, Sora. Dall-E's ability to create compelling images from text prompts is impressive, especially compared to Imagen. Meanwhile, Sora's ability to generate high-quality videos from text descriptions is making waves among DIY filmmakers.

Despite their groundbreaking capabilities, Dall-E and Sora don't influence my preference for Gemini Advanced. My primary use cases involve research and analysis, where Gemini Advanced excels. While I appreciate what OpenAI achieved in terms of visual AI, it's not enough to sway me.

It's a close race where personal preference and stack alignment are deciding factors

The choice between Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus depends on personal preferences, whether you are more attached to the Google or Microsoft stacks, and specific needs.

Both models harness timely information. To test this, I asked each of them to tell me about the recent snowstorms in the southern part of the United States. Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus answered accurately and in detail. I am not a developer, but both models score similarly in their coding capabilities.

Gemini Advanced's combination of a massive context window, access to NotebookLM Plus, bundled storage, and seamless integration with the Google ecosystem make it my preference. While I acknowledge the strengths of ChatGPT Plus, particularly its availability to third-party developers and impressive visual AI tools, they don't outweigh the advantages Gemini Advanced offers for my needs.