The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be one of the best Android smartphones out there, but it's not the only Ultra phone on the market. Xiaomi debuted its Xiaomi 15 Ultra recently at MWC 2025, and Vivo is also set to launch its X200 Ultra later this month. OnePlus' sister brand Oppo recently introduced the Find X8 Ultra, its take on an Ultra-series smartphone featuring top-tier hardware and the best camera tech the company has to offer.

After using the phone for a week, here's why I think the Find X8 Ultra might actually be a better Ultra smartphone than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

4 A large phone that actually feels ergonomic

It's big, but far more comfortable to hold than the Galaxy S25 Ultra