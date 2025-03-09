The iPhone 16e is Apple's most affordable for 2025, but it's far from a budget phone like the outgoing iPhone SE, considering its $599 starting price. This seems like an iPhone 16 that cuts corners to fit into the midrange category. Despite that, the iPhone 16e struggles to keep up with Android phones in its price range.

As much as I enjoy using an iPhone 16 Pro Max as my daily driver, I would never recommend spending almost $600 on the iPhone 16e. There are better options from top Android manufacturers like Google and Samsung. For instance, the just-announced Galaxy A36 and A56 models are hard to overlook, and even the Google Pixel 8a seems like a more compelling option, starting at $499. So, let's discuss why midrange Android phones are superior.

6 Higher refresh rate

The iPhone 16e's 60Hz screen is a dealbreaker

Apple wants to keep high refresh rate displays exclusive to its high-end Pro iPhones. So, the iPhone 16e having a 60Hz screen comes as no surprise. However, Android phones offer 120Hz screens even in the sub-$600 price range, making them a more desirable option. Scrolling through home pages and apps on a 120Hz display feels buttery smooth, and after you've experienced this, it's hard to go back to a phone with a 60Hz screen.

The Pixel 8a and the Galaxy A36 offer 120Hz screens at more desirable price points of $499 and $399, respectively, making the iPhone 16e's 60Hz screen seem like a joke for $599. Whether you plan to game on your phone or prefer an overall snappy feel as you use apps, the 120Hz display on these midrange Android phones makes a world of difference in the long run.

5 Versatile camera setup

The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP camera

Although the iPhone 16e seems to have an impressive 48MP primary camera, it's not the same 48MP unit as the one on the standard iPhone 16 models. It has a smaller sensor, meaning it won't capture as much light as the primary camera on the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro. Plus, it lacks sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Still, that's not the main issue. The iPhone 16e only offers a single lens, whereas Android competitors offer at least two lenses in this price range.

Take the Pixel 8a from last year, for example. It boasts a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera for a versatile shooting experience. Samsung's affordable Galaxy A36 offers three cameras, which include a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. At $599, Apple should've kept the 12MP ultrawide from the standard iPhone 16 models to compete against midrange Android phones.

4 Physical SIM slot

The iPhone 16e is eSIM-only, at least in the US

Smartphone manufacturers and mobile carriers have been pushing eSIM technology, but it isn't time to give up on the physical SIM card slot. Still, eSIM has advantages, like being less prone to SIM-swapping attacks, not having to worry about misplacing a physical SIM card, saving money when traveling abroad, and more. However, getting a phone that offers both gives you added flexibility.

With a physical SIM, you can switch between devices seamlessly without reactivating your service with the help of your carrier. They're also not affected by software and hardware issues, and you don't have to worry about carrier support when traveling to a developing or underdeveloped country. Midrange Android phones like the Pixel 8a offer a slot for a physical nano-SIM card on top of eSIM. The new Galaxy A36 goes further with dual-SIM (physical) support despite offering eSIM compatibility.

3 Software support

Apple used to be miles ahead of Android in terms of long-term software support, but that changed in recent years. In 2024, Google and Samsung promised seven years of Android updates for their flagship phones. The situation is better in 2025, as midrange Android phones claim several years of software support.

For instance, when Google launched the Pixel 8a in 2024, it promised seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. The new Galaxy A36 will get Android OS updates and security patches for six years, which is impressive for a phone that costs $400. This commitment is something we've wanted from Android brands. As much as I respect Apple for how long it supports its devices, I don't think the company has rolled out major iOS updates to iPhones that are seven years old. The iPhone 6s from 2015 got its last major iOS update (iOS 15) in 2021.

2 Better wireless connectivity

Apple's new C1 modem feels like a downgrade

Apple has been using Qualcomm's 5G modems in its modern iPhones, but now, the iPhone 16e uses a custom Apple C1 modem, which feels more like a downgrade than an upgrade. The biggest downside is that it doesn't support 5G mmWave, the rarer and faster version of 5G, which is accessible in high-density cities across the United States. If you live in a prime location like New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago, the lack of 5G mmWave might be a dealbreaker. The Google Pixel 8a, on the other hand, supports 5G mmWave if you purchase it from Verizon.

Additionally, the iPhone 16e doesn't support Wi-Fi 7 like the standard iPhone 16 models. It doesn't even support the Wi-Fi 6E standard. This may not be a big deal if you don't have a compatible router, but most midrange Android phones, including the Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy A36, offer Wi-Fi 6E support. If you want a "future-proof" phone, don't look at the iPhone 16e.

1 More color options

The iPhone 16e only comes in black and white

This might sound silly, but it's more of a personal preference than anything. The iPhone 16e is only available in two color variants: black and white. Even its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022), was available in a bold Product Red variant. I believe someone in the market for a budget or midrange phone would want a dash of color, which Apple doesn't offer.

You can find midrange Android phones in different sizes and colors. For instance, the Pixel 8a is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe, whereas Samsung offers the Galaxy A36 in Lavender and Lime besides Black and White. If none of those color options appeal to you, you can choose from many other midrange Android phones. It's all about having options, and Android phones have the upper hand.

Midrange Android phones offer incredible value

Unlike the iPhone 16e, midrange Android phones are feature-packed and don't sacrifice much in the hardware department. Even the build quality of Android phones in the sub-$600 price range is respectable. I'd rather pay a hundred dollars less and get a better phone over an iPhone that cuts corners. I can't stand the single 48MP camera with a smaller sensor, the 60Hz refresh rate, and the lack of 5G mmWave support. If last year's Pixel 8a can trump the iPhone 16e, think how much more desirable the rumored Pixel 9a will be when it launches in early 2025.