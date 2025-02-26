If you’re like me, the Galaxy S25 Ultra left you nonplussed. It lacked the innovation I’ve come to expect from Samsung, and I don’t blame anyone looking for alternatives, especially at the S25 Ultra’s high price.

Thankfully, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is excellent and was one of our favorite flagship phones of last year. Although its initial price was only $200 less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sales made it an even greater value. At $900, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL becomes a convincing buy. Google fixed many of the problems I had with earlier Pixels, and with the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaving an empty feeling in my heart, the Pixel 9 Pro XL fills the void with flagship capabilities at a lower price. Here are 5 reasons I’d pick up a Pixel 9 Pro XL in 2025.

1 Google fixed a major shortcoming

Super Actua displays are gorgeous

Using a new Pixel device after switching from the latest Samsung or OnePlus offering was always frustrating because the displays were a noticeable downgrade. I don’t know where Google was sourcing its panels, but the screens were dull and dim, and I always had to crank the brightness up to 100% to see the phones outdoors. That changed with the Pixel 8 Pro, as Google introduced its Super Actua display technology. The Pixel 8 Pro had a gorgeous screen, turning what was a weakness of Google’s phones into a strength.

The company took it further with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making the display brighter and a touch larger, fitting a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED to its newest device. It’s an excellent viewing experience, and I love watching movies and playing games on the phone. It’s a flagship-quality panel, something I couldn’t say in previous years.

2 Sleek, refined design with premium materials

The Pixel’s refresh feels good in the hand

It took me a bit to warm up to the Pixel 9 Pro XL redesign. While Google lost some of the Pixel’s quirky charm, it gained broader appeal and a better feel in the hand. It’s a well-built phone, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back and an aluminum frame. Previous Pixels weren’t poorly designed and used premium materials, but there was a lack of refinement. The Pixel 7 Pro was a fine phone, but it felt unfinished. While the Pixel 8 Pro was a step forward, the Pixel 9 Pro XL presents a more complete vision.

It also represents a shift in Google's philosophy. The company aims to compete on carrier store shelves next to Apple iPhones, which means adopting a more friendly design. It’s a worthy trade-off that’s paid dividends for Google, as the company has seen better sales figures with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you’re on the fence about the redesign, you should give the Pixel 9 Pro XL a chance; I think it’ll grow on you.

3 Performance is improved but not perfect

Much better modem than previous years

Google solved many of its overheating problems with the Tensor G3, but the fourth-generation Tensor offers even better thermal performance. I’ve never had significant slowdowns or lag, and for the second year, my Pixel provided an Android experience on par with its more expensive Samsung counterpart. The Tensor G4 doesn’t benchmark as strongly as the Snapdragon 8 Elite or even last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it doesn’t have to.

Google optimizes its Tensor chipsets to provide an excellent user experience with an eye toward AI features and functions. Google Gemini runs well on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and while AI is still in its beginning stages, Google’s strategy appears more coherent than Samsung’s with Galaxy AI. The company also future-proofed the Pixel 9 Pro XL by stocking it with 16GB of RAM, enough for AI applications to run efficiently.

In addition, the Exynos 5400 modem used in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is significantly better than in previous years. I've had no issues with cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi. If you've ever been frustrated by a Pixel modem before, the 9 Pro XL is a big step in the right direction.

4 It’s still a Pixel camera

Sharp photos from a versatile system

Pixel cameras aren’t as dominant as in years past, but Google smartphones still produce some of the best images on the Android platform. While we’d love to see photographic styles on Pixels, the Pixel 9 Pro XL produces sharp and detailed photos. You may have to tweak the image to your liking, but Google’s computational models and AI editing tools help make your photos ideal for social media.

It’s also a versatile camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. I enjoy the 5x telephoto on the Pixel 9 Pro XL more than other smartphones, and Google does a better job producing detailed images from further away. I also love Night Sight, and if you’re a shutterbug, Pixel devices offer fantastic low-light photography performance.

5 All-day battery life

Another item Google turned around

I can’t calculate how many years Google has taken off my life with frustration because of how bad Pixel batteries used to be. My Google Pixel Fold battery life was abysmal on launch, and I struggled to get 5 hours of screen on time. The Pixel 7a was even worse, as I barely got 4.5 hours of display time before my phone needed a charge. The Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro cleaned up Google’s battery efficiency, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is even better.

A chipset that controls its thermal performance improves battery life, and the Tensor G4 does a fantastic job. I went from getting barely 5 hours of screen on time on previous Pixels to over 8 hours on my Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s an all-day battery and then some, and while I wish Pixel devices had faster charging speeds, I’ll count the battery on the 9 Pro XL as a win.

An excellent alternative at a discount

I appreciate that Google listened to customer complaints when building the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It feels like a complete design with a fantastic software experience to match. Still, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still your best bet if you need more raw horsepower. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL becomes an ideal alternative if you want a smooth Android experience with decent AI features for almost $400 less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.